USA Shatters World Record in Electrifying Mixed 4x400m Relay at Paris 2024
Record-Breaking Relay: Team USA Dominates in Paris 2024!

Anthony Foster
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Shamier Little hands the baton to Bryce Deadmon of Team United States during the 4 x 400m Mixed Relay Round 1 on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Just over an hour into the first evening session of athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the USA shattered the world record in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown clocked 3:07.41, breaking the previous record set by the USA in Budapest last year by more than a second.

Norwood started strong, giving the USA an early lead. Little built on that momentum in the second leg, and Deadmon widened the gap on the third. Brown brought it home, crossing the finish line more than three seconds ahead of France, who set a national record of 3:10.60. Belgium followed closely, also setting a national record with 3:10.74.

