Shericka Jackson: Sprint Star 100% Fit, Assured by Coach Francis for Paris 2024

World sprint star Shericka Jackson is okay and ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to legendary coach Stephen Francis, though he shared few details about her fitness.

World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race earlier this month at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

Injury Concerns Linger as Shericka Jackson Prepares for Olympic Double

The Jamaican standout was leading and nearing the finish line when she suddenly slowed down. Jackson appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. Since then, speculation has been mixed about her fitness.

However, the question was put to the outspoken Stephen Francis, who was this time-limited in his response.

“I think that is something that’s going to have to be addressed with her medical personnel. But as far as I know, she appears to be OK to me,” Francis said.

In another interview with Nation Wide 90 fm’s Wayne Walker, Francis said, …..Shericka, “she is 100 percent fit.”

Jackson was the overwhelming favorite for the 200m and stands a very good chance of taking the 100/200m double. The first round of the women’s 100 meters begins on Friday, while the first round of the men’s 100 meters begins on Saturday (3 Aug).

