Kishane Thompson Flashes Speed, Christopher Taylor Marks Comeback at JAAA World Champs Prep #1

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kishane Thompson delivered the fastest mark of the day in the men’s 100m preliminaries, and Olympic finalist Christopher Taylor returned to competition with a win in the 400m, as local athletes tuned up at the JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet #1 at the National Stadium.

Thompson, competing for MVP Track Club, ran a wind-assisted 10.04 (+2.3 m/s) in the heats, ran on the backstretch at the National Stadium in Kingston. However, he did not contest the final, which was won by SprinTec’s Odaine McPherson in 10.39 (-0.7 m/s). Kadrian Goldson followed in 10.41, with Tyquendo Tracey third in 10.46.

In women’s 100m, 21-year-old Tina Clayton secured the title in 11.16 (-0.2), holding off Alexxe Henry (11.45) and UTech’s Kishawna Niles (11.52).

Junior standout Shanoya Douglas, representing Muschett High, clocked 23.43 (-1.8) to win the women’s 200m. She finished ahead of Elite Performance’s Alliah Baker (23.82) and Henry, who doubled back to place third in 23.99.

Christopher Taylor Impresses on Return

In the men’s 400m, Taylor, competing in his first official race since serving a 30-month suspension, won heat seven in 45.66. The 2019 World Championships finalist, who was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for evading, refusing, or failing to submit a doping sample, edged Delano Kennedy (45.72) and veteran Demish Gaye (46.05) in a competitive event.

Barbados’ Sada Williams, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, controlled the women’s 400m from start to finish, taking victory in 51.71. Candice McLeod (52.44) and Roneisha McGregor (52.67) completed the podium.

Shimayra Williams took top honours in the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.29 (-1.9), while Odario Phillips of MVP won the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.58 (-0.8), finishing ahead of Colombia’s Yojan Camilo Chaverra (13.80).

Fredrick Dacres stands out in the field

In field action, Fredrick Dacres continued to lead the domestic discus standings with a winning throw of 65.44m. Samantha Hall took the women’s event at 59.06m. The boys’ U20 shot put was won by Kamari Kennedy with 15.53m.

Kelly-Ann Beckford, also of MVP, ran 2:02.46 to win the women’s 800m. Edwin Allen’s Monique Stewart (2:09.25) and Alphansus Davis High’s Alikay Reynolds (2:13.56) followed.

The JAAA-organised event served as a key competition for athletes sharpening their form ahead of the Jamaican national trials and this summer’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

