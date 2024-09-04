Duplantis Outruns Warholm in Zurich Showdown with 100m Personal Best

Pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis showcased his versatility by defeating 400m hurdles world champion Karsten Warholm in a 100m sprint at the Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich on Wednesday night.

Duplantis clocked a personal best of 10.37 seconds, holding off Warholm, who finished in 10.47 seconds, also a personal best.

Before a crowd of 3,000 spectators, the two track and field stars put on an entertaining show ahead of their main events at the Weltklasse Wanda Diamond League meeting. From the moment the gun fired, Duplantis took control, exploding out of the blocks and never relinquishing the lead. “I can go even faster, I see my possibilities at 10.25,” Duplantis said after the race.

Warholm Admits Defeat: “Mondo Beat Me Fair and Square

Warholm, a three-time world 400m hurdles champion, praised Duplantis’ speed, admitting, “I’ve got to give it to Mondo – he beat me fair and square. He got out of the blocks really fast. It was a great race.”

Duplantis: “I Love to Sprint—It’s the Greatest Feeling”

The lighthearted event, full of theatrics and excitement, was well-received by the crowd, which included 2022 world 100m champion Fred Kerley. Duplantis expressed his enthusiasm for sprinting, stating, “I love to sprint. There’s no better feeling at all that compares to that split second before the gun goes off and you’re just there waiting for it.”

Warholm, who sought advice from sprint legend Usain Bolt on improving his start, joked that he would now have to wear a Sweden uniform during his 400m hurdles race as part of a forfeit after losing the 100m sprint.

Both athletes will return to their signature events in Zurich, where the focus will shift back to their world-class specialties.

