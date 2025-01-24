Bramwell, Douglas Among Jamaica’s Rising Stars for Puma New York International Showcase

NEW YORK – Some of Jamaica’s brightest young track and field talents are set to headline this weekend’s Puma New York International Showcase, with several athletes making their indoor debuts at the prestigious meet.

The two-day competition, scheduled at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

Nickecoy Bramwell Targets 200m and 300m Double

Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High, the sprinter who shattered Usain Bolt’s long-standing CARIFTA Games 400m record last year, will kick off his 2025 season in the boys’ 200m and 300m invitational events. This marks Bramwell’s indoor debut, further raising expectations for one of Jamaica’s most promising young athletes.

Joining Bramwell is teammate Keano Charles, who will compete in the boys’ 400m invitational. Calabar’s Jamal Stephenson is entered in the 55m boys’ invitational, while Shaquane Gordon, another standout, is slated for the boys’ 55m hurdles and is expected to shine in his event. Daniel Wright of Excelsior High will bolster Jamaica’s representation in the sprint hurdles.

Excelsior’s Demarco Bennett is confirmed for the boys’ 400m, while Jayden Horton-Smythe of Muschett High is set to double in the boys’ 200m and 300m invitational races.

Shanoya Douglas and Abigail Campbell Lead the Girls’ Events

On the girls’ side, Shanoya Douglas of Muschett High will pursue a special double in the 200m and 300m invitationals. Abigail Campbell of Hydel High, another top performer, is entered in the 400m and 800m invitational races. Campbell’s teammate Sashana Johnson will also contest the 400m, while Nastassia Fletcher is set to represent Jamaica in the girls’ 500m.

In the field events, Hydel’s Sabrina Atkinson will compete in the girls’ triple jump.

International Contingent Adds Global Flavor

The meet features an exciting international lineup, including American sprinters Taylor Cox, Shaun McCallum, and Ryan Jennings, along with Joshua-Kai Smith, a U.S.-born athlete with Jamaican heritage. Brooklyn Lyttle of Belize and Amaya Mearns of Australia will also compete, adding to the global appeal of the showcase.

