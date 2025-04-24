Calabar Heads Jamaica’s Charge Against Bullis in Boys’ 4x400m Title Clash at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, April 24 – Bullis School (Maryland) and Calabar (Jamaica) booked commanding wins in their respective heats to lead the qualifiers into Friday’s Championship of America boys’ 4x400m final at the 129th Penn Relays, with Jamaican schools claiming five of the eight coveted spots.

Bullis, anchored by standout Quincy Wilson, recorded the fastest time of the prelims in 3:11.04. Wilson, 16, closed with a scorching 45.99-second split to carry the baton home ahead of a strong challenge. His teammates—Kenneth Adams, Colin Abrams, and Alexander Lambert—kept the team in contention through the early stages with a balanced display.

Jamaican powerhouse Calabar was not far behind, winning its heat in 3:11.58. Nickeloy Bramwell, on second leg, ran a smooth 47.39 to set up Junior Gallimore and Robert Miller for the close. Calabar’s performance was marked by early aggression and controlled relay transitions, peaking with a 47.38 third leg from Gallimore.

Kingston College also impressed, finishing in 3:13.22 after a composed final leg from Jabulani McLeod (47.65). Their consistency across all four legs helped them win their heat over a surging Jamaica College (3:14.96), which made its move at the 1200m mark through Makaelan Woods’ 48.31 split.

Excelsior produced Jamaica’s second-fastest qualifying time of the day in 3:12.52, leading from the gun before eventually being overhauled by Bullis in the closing meters. Daniel Wright’s anchor leg (47.63) helped the team secure their lane in the final with a composed finish.

St. Elizabeth Technical (3:12.76) and Holmwood Technical (3:15.82) also advanced, ensuring that five of the eight finalists are Jamaican schools—an emphatic statement of the island’s quarter-mile depth.

Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America Final Qualifiers (Time Order):

Bullis School (USA) – 3:11.04 Calabar (JAM) – 3:11.58 Excelsior (JAM) – 3:12.52 St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM) – 3:12.76 Kingston College (JAM) – 3:13.22 Jamaica College (JAM) – 3:14.96

