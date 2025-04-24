Featured

Calabar Heads Jamaica’s Charge Against Bullis in Boys’ 4x400m Title Clash at Penn Relays

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Nickeloy Bramwell, on second leg, ran a smooth 47.39 at Penn Relays
Nickeloy Bramwell, on second leg, ran a smooth 47.39 at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, April 24 – Bullis School (Maryland) and Calabar (Jamaica) booked commanding wins in their respective heats to lead the qualifiers into Friday’s Championship of America boys’ 4x400m final at the 129th Penn Relays, with Jamaican schools claiming five of the eight coveted spots.

Bullis, anchored by standout Quincy Wilson, recorded the fastest time of the prelims in 3:11.04. Wilson, 16, closed with a scorching 45.99-second split to carry the baton home ahead of a strong challenge. His teammates—Kenneth Adams, Colin Abrams, and Alexander Lambert—kept the team in contention through the early stages with a balanced display.

Jamaican powerhouse Calabar was not far behind, winning its heat in 3:11.58. Nickeloy Bramwell, on second leg, ran a smooth 47.39 to set up Junior Gallimore and Robert Miller for the close. Calabar’s performance was marked by early aggression and controlled relay transitions, peaking with a 47.38 third leg from Gallimore.

Kingston College also impressed, finishing in 3:13.22 after a composed final leg from Jabulani McLeod (47.65). Their consistency across all four legs helped them win their heat over a surging Jamaica College (3:14.96), which made its move at the 1200m mark through Makaelan Woods’ 48.31 split.

More Read

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for Zurich Diamond League
How to watch Zurich Diamond League Live Streaming
Ackera Nugent Shatters Records: Jamaica's Hurdler Dominates in Rome Diamond League with World-Leading 12.24 Seconds
Ackera Nugent Shatters Records with World-Leading 12.24 at Rome Diamond League
Edwin Allen’s coach Dyke to get Penn Relays honour

Excelsior produced Jamaica’s second-fastest qualifying time of the day in 3:12.52, leading from the gun before eventually being overhauled by Bullis in the closing meters. Daniel Wright’s anchor leg (47.63) helped the team secure their lane in the final with a composed finish.

St. Elizabeth Technical (3:12.76) and Holmwood Technical (3:15.82) also advanced, ensuring that five of the eight finalists are Jamaican schools—an emphatic statement of the island’s quarter-mile depth.

Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America Final Qualifiers (Time Order):

  1. Bullis School (USA) – 3:11.04
  2. Calabar (JAM) – 3:11.58
  3. Excelsior (JAM) – 3:12.52
  4. St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM) – 3:12.76
  5. Kingston College (JAM) – 3:13.22
  6. Jamaica College (JAM) – 3:14.96

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Blake gets sub-10, McLaughlin shines in Nashville

Corey Bennett named coach of Calabar

O’Hara happy to lead Calabar’s 4×1 success at Penns

Briana Williams leaves Ato Boldon camp

Duplantis Outruns Warholm in Zurich Showdown with 100m Personal Best

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *