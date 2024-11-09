Julien Alfred’s Stellar Year Puts Her in Running for World Athletics Top Prize

The finalists for the 2024 World Athletics Awards’ Athlete of the Year have been revealed, bringing a diverse field of champions one step closer to the prestigious honor. The World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family, and public social media voting were combined to select two top athletes in each of three major categories: track, field, and out of stadium.

These finalists will now move forward to a final fan vote, a new feature introduced this year to engage supporters of the sport globally.

From November 4 to 10, fans can cast their votes to determine the overall World Athlete of the Year, marking a significant addition to the awards process as fan voices shape the year’s ultimate champion.

Julien Alfred or Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Finalists for Athlete of the Year Awards

Women’s Track Athlete of the Year:

Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) – Olympic 100m champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – Olympic 400m hurdles champion

Men’s Track Athlete of the Year:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) – Olympic 5000m champion

Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) – Olympic 200m champion

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) – Olympic high jump champion

Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) – Olympic heptathlon champion

Mondo Duplantis or Miltiadis Tentoglou?

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year:

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) – Olympic pole vault champion

Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) – Olympic long jump champion

Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year:

Ruth Chepngetich (Kenya) – world marathon record-holder

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) – Olympic marathon champion

Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year:

Brian Pintado (Ecuador) – Olympic 20km race walk champion

Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) – Olympic marathon champion

The final fan vote brings the excitement to new heights as the athletic world awaits the outcome of the 2024 World Athlete of the Year award.

Voting closes on Sunday 10 November. The Athletes of the Year in each category, as well as the overall winner, will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday 1 December as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Alongside the voting, World Athletics is also running a competition for one lucky fan to win a VIP trip to Monaco to attend the World Athletics Awards .

