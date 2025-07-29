US Championships: Predictions Point to Loaded Fields in Sprint and Field Events

Expert predictions for the upcoming US Championships have identified the top contenders across all events, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive national meet.

Nine Paris 2024 Olympic Games individual champions and six reigning World champions are set to compete at Hayward Field. However, Olympic Games 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will only compete in the 400m, while Ryan Crouser (who has a wild card for Tokyo) and Quincy Hall are absent.

Noah Lyles emerges as the clear favorite in both men’s sprint events. The predictions place him first in the 100m, with Kenny Bednarek, Trayvon Bromell, and Brandon Hicklin completing the top four. Lyles also leads 200m forecasts, joined by Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, and Courtney Lindsey as the predicted medal contenders.

The men’s 400m features Chris Bailey as the top pick, followed by Jacory Patterson and Khaleb McRae. This event often produces tactical surprises at the championship level, making these predictions particularly interesting to watch unfold.

Grant Holloway dominates the men’s 110m hurdles predictions in his signature event. Trey Cunningham, Dylan Beard, and Cordell Tinch round out the expected top four finishers. The 400m hurdles sees Rai Benjamin leading predictions, with Trevor Bassitt and Chris Robinson expected to challenge for podium spots.

Distance events showcase deep American talent pools. Grant Fisher tops both the 5000m and 10,000m predictions. Nico Young and Graham Blanks join him in the 5000m forecasts, while the 10,000m features Young, Blanks, and Woody Kincaid as medal contenders.

Field events highlight established American throwers and jumpers. Joe Kovacs leads shot put predictions ahead of Payton Otterdahl and Tripp Piperi. The pole vault features Sam Kendricks as the favorite, with Austin Miller and Matt Ludwig expected to compete for medals.

Women’s sprint events showcase rising American talent. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden tops predictions in both the 100m and 200m. Jacious Sears and Aleia Hobbs complete the 100m favorites, while Gabby Thomas leads 200m predictions alongside Jefferson-Wooden and McKenzie Long.

The women’s hurdles events feature established champions leading the way. Masai Russell headlines 100m hurdles predictions with Grace Stark and Keni Harrison. Dalilah Muhammad tops the 400m hurdles forecasts, followed by Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones.

Throwing events promise competitive action across multiple disciplines. Brooke Andersen leads hammer throw predictions ahead of DeAnna Price and Janee’ Kassanavoid. Chase Jackson tops shot put forecasts, with Jaida Ross and Maggie Ewen expected to challenge.

The pole vault predictions feature Katie Moon as the top contender, joined by Sandi Morris and Amanda Moll. These three athletes have consistently performed at the highest levels throughout the season.

Multi-events round out the championship predictions with strong depth. Anna Hall leads heptathlon forecasts, while Kyle Garland tops decathlon predictions ahead of Heath Baldwin and Harrison Williams.

These expert forecasts reflect current seasonal performances and recent competitive form. The actual championships will determine which athletes can deliver their best performances when the stakes are highest on the national stage.

