Feeling down but not out, McDonald plans to give his all in 4x400m relay

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald carried the hopes of a nation in the men’s 400m final, his first, at a global championship. McDonald entered the final as a strong medal contender on the back of some impressive running throughout the rounds, including a season’s best 44.04 seconds in the semifinals.

McDonald ran his heart out for his country, but came up short right at the finish line as he was edged by the fast-finishing Bayapo Ndori for the bronze medal (44.20 – 44.28).

“I wanted a medal today,” said McDonald. “Everything happens for a reason. The rain today changed everything. I think I did something wrong in the race. I tried to cover the field too early, and that’s not how I should have run the race. He added, “It was a mistake because normally I would have finished faster today, but I didn’t. Right now mi deh yah a talk to yuh, but mi feel a way he said in Patois. It’s a part of life. Going to get ready for the 4x400m. I’m going to put my all into the 4x400m.”

It was what turned out to be an epic final. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi became the first man from Botswana to win a world title in the men’s 400m. Kebinatshipi had been consistent throughout the championship, getting quicker in each round and revising the world lead and his country’s national record at the same time. He blitzed the field to cross the finish line in 43.53 seconds.

He was followed by Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who ran a lifetime best and national record of 43.72 seconds. “Finally,” said Richards, relieved. “I’ve been struggling for this since 2017. It was a hard battle. It was an amazing race. To improve the national record in the world championships final was one of my dreams. Another goal was to grab the gold. Not this time, but I am satisfied with second. My coach told me run this race like a 4x400m relay, to just get quicker each 100m. I did that and it worked. Lane two didn’t affect my race at all. Many athletes might get derailed by an inside lane, but that was the hand I was dealt, and I had to make the best of it. Today is a lucky day, not only for me, but for my roommate Keshorn Walcott (TTO). Look, we both won medals – gold and silver. When we spoke about this before the competition, it looked like a joke. Now it’s a reality.”