Grand Slam Track: Masai Russell, Danielle Williams, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Set for Epic 100m Hurdles Clash in Philadelphia

A showdown of epic proportions is set for the Philadelphia Slam as four of the world’s best hurdlers—Masai Russell, Danielle Williams, Ackera Nugent, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone—prepare for a historic clash in the Women’s Short Hurdles Race Group at Franklin Field.

The eagerly anticipated event marks McLaughlin-Levrone’s first-ever 100m hurdles competition at the professional level, adding another chapter to her remarkable career. McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the Kingston and Miami Slams in the long hurdles race group, topping both the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat for maximum 24 points on each occasion.

She will face off against Jamaicans Danielle Williams, the 2025 Kingston Slam Champion and a two-time World Championships gold medalist (2015, 2023), as well as Ackera Nugent, the Miami Slam Champion, who is riding high after her dominant performance in Florida. Both Jamaicans fell short in the 100m hurdles at both meets, but their victories in the 100m flat earned them enough points to win the short hurdles group (100m/100h).

Masai Russell, the reigning Olympic Games champion and Miami Slam 100m hurdles winner, is the best sprint hurdler over the past two season, but has not done well at 100m. Russell set a new American record of 12.17 in Miami—the fastest time ever recorded for the distance. Her form and confidence are sky-high as she looks to continue her winning streak in Philadelphia.

The star-studded field also includes Tia Jones, who clinched the 100m hurdles title at the Kingston Slam, adding even more depth to an already competitive lineup. Swiss star Ditaji Kambundji, who captured silver in the 60m hurdles at the 2025 World Indoor Championships and at the 2024 European Championships in the 100m hurdles, will make her Grand Slam Track debut in the 100m/100h race group, bringing international flair to the field.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the 2020 Olympic Games champion who competed in Kingston, is also rumored to be making her return for the Philadelphia Slam, potentially elevating the level of competition.

The winner of this elite race group will walk away with $100,000, continuing Grand Slam Track’s tradition of rewarding top-tier performances. With four Slam Champions and global medalists battling for glory, the Women’s Short Hurdles is shaping up to be one of the premier events of the weekend.

Thomas and Jefferson-Wooden to Renew Grand Slam Track Rivalry in Short Sprints

The Philadelphia Slam will also reignite the rivalry between Gabby Thomas and two-time Slam Champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the Women’s Short Sprints Race Group. Jefferson-Wooden narrowly edged out Thomas in Miami, winning the Slam Championship by just one point—18 to 17. Thomas, who claimed victory in the Women’s Long Sprints Race Group in Kingston, is looking to settle the score and secure her second Slam Championship.

Grand Slam Track Men’s Short Hurdles Set for Explosive Showdown

The Men’s Short Hurdles Race Group will feature a high-caliber lineup that includes Poland’s Jakub Szymański, the 2025 European Indoor Championships gold medalist in the 60m hurdles, and Italy’s Lorenzo Simonelli, the 2024 European Championships gold medalist in the 110m hurdles. They will be joined by Cordell Tinch, the 2025 world leader in the 110m hurdles with a stunning 12.87, and Trey Cunningham, the Miami Slam Champion and 2022 World Championships silver medalist.

Grand Slam Track Tickets Available Now

Tickets for the Philadelphia Slam are now on sale at grandslamtrack.com/events, offering fans a chance to witness the world’s best battle for supremacy and $100,000 in prize money.

Grand Slam Track Broadcast Worldwide

Grand Slam Track™ is broadcast in 198 countries and territories worldwide, bringing the thrill of elite competition to a global audience. More Challenger announcements are expected in the coming weeks as anticipation builds for what promises to be another unforgettable meet.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts