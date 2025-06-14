Featured

Danniel Thomas-Dodd Wins Women’s Shot Put at Bialystok Street Meet

By Alfonz Juck (eme news)
Danniel Thomas-Dodd at the 2019 Jamaica trials
Danniel Thomas-Dodd

BIALYSTOK, Poland — Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd led the field in the women’s shot put at the Bialystok Street Meet, securing the win with a best mark of 19.06 meters. The World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet was held at the Bialystok market square in Poland.

Thomas-Dodd, the 2019 World silver medalist, outpaced Sweden’s Fanny Roos, who finished second with 18.86m. The event marked another consistent showing for the Jamaican, who continues to build form ahead of this summer’s global competitions.

The street-style meet featured top athletes in select events. In the men’s pole vault, Polish favorite Piotr Lisek cleared 5.72m to take the win on home soil. China’s Huang Bokai also vaulted 5.72m to finish second on countback.

Israel’s Jonathan Kapitolnik cleared 2.23m to win the men’s high jump, while Uzbekistan’s Safina Sadullayeva topped the women’s high jump with a 1.90m clearance.

In the men’s shot put, Britain’s Scott Lincoln won with 20.91m. Norway’s Marcus Thomsen (20.74m), USA’s Jordan Geist (20.70m), and Sweden’s Wictor Petersson (20.54m) rounded out the top four.

