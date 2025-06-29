Featured

Clarke, Clayton Triumph as 800m Upsets Highlight Jamaica Trials Day 3

Making history at just nineteen (19) years old, Roshawn Clarke becomes the first man to break the 48-second mark in a men's 400m hurdles event on Jamaican soil. Clocking in at an impressive time of 47.85, he also sets a world under-20 record... Jamaica Trials
Roshawn Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Roshawn Clarke and Rushell Clayton secured top spots in their respective 400m hurdles, while unexpected victors shook up both 800m races at Day 3 (28 Jun) of the Jamaica Trials, as the race for World Championships selection continues.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, 21-year-old Roshawn Clarke (SWEPT Track Club) led the field with a time of 48.02, comfortably inside the World Championships qualifying mark. Assinie Wilson (Titans) finished second in 48.42, closely followed by teammate Malik James-King in 48.49, both also securing qualifying standards.

In the women’s equivalent, Rushell Clayton (Elite Performance) ran 53.81 to lead the field, with Andrenette Knight (Puma) close behind in 54.52. Shiann Salmon (Sprintec) rounded out the podium with 54.65. All three crossed the line inside the automatic qualifying time.

Middle-distance events brought surprises.

In the men’s 800m, Tyrice Taylor (Arkansas) claimed the lead with 1:45.26, ahead of Navasky Anderson (1:46.03) and Dylan DeCambre (1:47.56). Anderson, just two weeks ago, ran a new Jamaica record of 1:44.61. It was his third time breaking the Jamaica 800m record.

The women’s 800m also produced an upset. Kelly Ann Beckford (MVP) captured the top spot in 2:00.23, beating favorite Natoya Goule-Toppin (Adidas), who clocked 2:00.97. Gabrielle Wilkinson (Atlanta Track Club) posted 2:01.75, while Adelle Tracey (Hoka) finished fourth in 2:02.01.

Sprint Hurdles Set for Competitive Finals

Demario Prince (13.20), Tyler Mason (13.22), Orlando Bennett (13.24), Rasheed Broadbell (13.27), Hansle Parchment (13.32), and Jerome Campbell (13.33) advanced from the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. All but Parchment and Campbell ran under the World Championships qualifying time.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Elite Performance’s Megan Tapper led the qualifiers with a time of 12.50. Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams both recorded 12.76, while Kerrica Hill (12.77) and Demisha Roswell (12.89) also moved forward.

Christopher Taylor Leads 200m finalists

Christopher Taylor (20.50), Bryan Levell (20.51), Adrian Kerr (20.75), and Kadrian Goldson (20.76) led the men’s 200m semifinal rounds.

On the women’s side, Ashanti Moore topped the list in 22.92 despite a strong -2.8 m/s headwind. Roneisha McGregor (23.37), Kemba Nelson (23.39), and Jodean Williams (23.42) also advanced to the final.

Field Event Recap

NCAA champion Ralford Mullings of the University of Oklahoma won the men’s discus with a throw of 65.82m, followed by Fedrick Dacres (63.54m) and Chad Wright (62.53m).

In the long jump, Carey McLeod produced the day’s top mark of 8.16m. Shawn-D Thompson jumped 7.84m for second, while Nikaoli Williams was third with 7.82m.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd claimed the women’s shot put with 18.33m. Lloydricia Cameron finished second at 17.24m, and Rochele Solmon came third with 13.70m.

Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at 14.52m, followed closely by Ackelia Smith (14.44m) and Kimberly Williams (13.80m).

The championships continue on Day 4 with finals in the 200m, sprint hurdles, and 400m.

