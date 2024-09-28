‘Million Girl’ Julien Alfred Receives Land, and Highway Renamed in Her Honour

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Sept 27 – Olympic gold and silver medalist Julien Alfred was celebrated in grand fashion as St Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J Pierre, announced a reward of EC$1 million along with other honors, marking her historic achievements on the world stage.

The announcement came as part of the homecoming festivities for Alfred, who was the guest of honor during a public celebration held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Friday, declared “Julien Alfred Day.” This national holiday serves as an official recognition of Alfred’s exceptional contributions to St Lucia through her achievements in international athletics.

Prime Minister Pierre, standing before an enthusiastic crowd, praised Alfred’s determination and success. “This is just a small token of our appreciation for Julien,” Pierre remarked during his address. “It is only fitting that we honour her accomplishments with this symbolic reward, as she continues to be a beacon of hope for all St Lucians, especially the youth.”

Julien Alfred Highway

In addition to the monetary award, the government will be renaming the Millennium Highway, which runs from Cul De Sac to La Toc Roundabout, in her honor. The newly dubbed Julien Alfred Highway will be a lasting tribute to the athlete. A monument will also be erected at the Cul De Sac Roundabout, and Alfred has been gifted a parcel of land measuring 10,720 square feet in her home country.

The government plans to issue a commemorative stamp and produce exercise books featuring Alfred’s image, further celebrating her accomplishments on both local and international stages.

Alfred, who claimed gold and silver in the 100m and 200m races respectively at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made history as the first St Lucian to achieve such a feat. Her victory has not only solidified her status as a national hero but has also united the island nation in celebration.

From humble beginnings in Ciceron to standing atop the Olympic podium, Alfred’s journey has captured the hearts of St Lucians and inspired a generation of aspiring athletes. Her achievements have resonated beyond the boundaries of sports, symbolizing the potential of the island’s youth.

“The achievements of Julien Alfred have transcended sport. She represents what we can achieve as a people when we aim high and work hard,” Prime Minister Pierre said. “Her efforts remind us of the greatness that resides within Saint Lucia, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

Julien Alfred Tourism Ambassador

Alfred was recently named St Lucia’s official Tourism Ambassador, adding to the celebrations surrounding her homecoming. According to the St Lucia Tourism Authority, Alfred will play a vital role in promoting the island’s tourism industry through international media engagements, promotional events, and advertising campaigns. The partnership will also feature the St Lucia logo on Alfred’s PUMA competition and warm-up kits, enhancing the island’s visibility on the global stage.

As part of her new role, Alfred expressed her gratitude and excitement. “I just feel so honoured right now, and it warms my heart, and I just feel blessed to be able to represent a nation of lovely people,” she said in a heartfelt speech.

“I am a proud Saint Lucian, and it’s always an honour representing Saint Lucia on a global stage no matter where I go, and I will never switch my allegiance ever,” Alfred added, overwhelmed by the support from her fellow citizens.

In recognition of the collective achievements of St Lucia’s athletes, other Olympians from the island will also receive cash prizes, while coach Kenvin McPhee will be awarded EC$20,000 for his role in Alfred’s success.

Alfred’s accomplishments on the track have not only brought pride to her home country but have also placed St Lucia on the global map, reinforcing her position as one of the Caribbean’s most outstanding athletes. With her ongoing contributions as a Tourism Ambassador and national icon, Alfred’s legacy in St Lucia continues to grow.

