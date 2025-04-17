Clash of Speed: Kishane Thompson Takes on Letsile Tebogo at Shanghai Diamond League

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo headline a high-powered men’s 100m clash as Caribbean athletes take center stage at the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday, May 3, where several of the region’s top stars will look to sharpen their form ahead of the summer.

Thompson, who has been steadily building momentum with a string of sub-10 performances, including a wind-assisted 9.99 at the Miramar Invitational, lines up against Tebogo, South Africa’s Akani Simbine, and Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu in a showdown that could light up the sprint straight.

Kirani James returns to Shanghai Diamond League

In the men’s 400m, Grenadian legend Kirani James makes his return to the Diamond League. The Olympic and World gold medallist, a model of consistency over the past decade, will be joined by Americans Quincy Hall and Christopher Bailey as he chases his first sub-45 mark of the year.

Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vincent and the Grenadines enters the women’s 800m field in strong form. The emerging middle-distance standout will face Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma and Habitam Alemu in a test of speed and tactics.

Devynne Charlton takes on a big field at Shanghai Diamond League

Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton, the 2024 World Indoor 60m hurdles champion, looks to extend her winning streak in the women’s 100m hurdles. She’ll face stiff competition from the United States’ Grace Stark and Nigerian star Tobi Amusan.

In the men’s hurdles, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica makes his season debut in the 110m hurdles, while Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands enters the 400m hurdles against Norway’s world champion Karsten Warholm. McMaster, the reigning World silver medalist, is aiming to build toward a peak performance in Paris.

