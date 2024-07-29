Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Last Dance? Not Yet, Says the Sprint Queen

Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has unequivocally declared that she isn’t finished with her illustrious career. Addressing recent speculation about her potential retirement, Fraser-Pryce provided a clear and emphatic response.

In an interview with Daniel Wheeler of The Gleaner, Fraser-Pryce was asked if she was savoring her Olympic Games experience more this year, given it might be her last. With a smile, she replied, “So, it’s the final Olympic Games, let me repeat that,” subtly indicating her plans to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo in 2025.

Reflecting on her experience this year, Fraser-Pryce shared, “Yeah, this time around, do I want to say fun… I have been having a good experience with the Olympic spirit.”

Sprint Legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Ready for Another Championship Run

Fraser-Pryce also mentioned attending a rugby match but expressed her anticipation for the upcoming women’s 100m event this weekend. “So far it has been good… always expected to step on the track… ultimately, for me to be here at my 5th Olympic Games is such a blessing… When I look back and say five, it’s crazy to even think about, and the fact it’s five straight is even more crazy,” she remarked.

Fraser-Pryce’s storied career includes Olympic gold medals in the 100m from Beijing 2008 and London 2012, a bronze medal from Rio 2016, and a silver medal from Tokyo 2021. Additionally, she has a silver medal in the 200m from London and 4×100m relay silver medals from Tokyo, London, and Rio.

This iconic sprinter continues to leave an indelible mark on the sport, demonstrating resilience and unparalleled talent as she aims for future championships.