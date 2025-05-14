Find Out Which Jamaican and Caribbean Athletes Will Compete in Doha Diamond League

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League season continues in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, May 16, with a strong representation from Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region for the Doha Diamond League. Athletes from the islands are set to take center stage across multiple events as they compete against the world’s best at the Qatar Sports Club.
How to watch the Doha Diamond League?
Fans can watch the action live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, as well as through broadcasters around the world. For information on where to watch in your territory, select your country from the dropdown menu on the official site.
Jamaica and Caribbean Athletes in Action – Event Schedule Listed in Jamaica Time (+1 for EST)
9:48 AM – Men’s Discus
Fedrick Dacres (JAM)
10:08 AM – Women’s 100m Invitational
Jasmine Abrams (GUY)
10:23 AM – Women’s Triple Jump
Thea LaFond (DMA)
Shanieka Ricketts (JAM)
11:04 AM – Women’s 400m
Shafiqua Maloney (VIN)
Sada Williams (BAR)
11:10 AM – Men’s High Jump
Romaine Beckford (JAM)
Raymond Richards (JAM)
Donald Thomas (BAH)
11:24 AM – Men’s 110m Hurdles
Rasheed Broadbell (JAM)
11:36 AM – Women’s 100m
Tia Clayton (JAM)
Tina Clayton (JAM)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)
Natasha Morrison (JAM)
11:43 AM – Men’s Javelin
Anderson Peters (GRN)
Keshorn Walcott (TTO)
12:08 PM – Women’s 1500m
Adelle Tracey (JAM)
12:33 PM – Men’s 400m Hurdles
Malik James-King (JAM)
_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉
Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts