SI Predicts: No Gold for Jamaica, But 15 Medals at Paris 2024

Sports Illustrated is predicting that Jamaica will not win any gold medals but will secure 15 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Track and field events are set to begin on August 1. According to the world-respected magazine, Jamaica will win 15 medals in total.

According to the website, Jamaica will win five men’s medals.

On the men’s side, Kishane Thompson, who has been the fastest man for the past few seasons with a time of 9.77, is predicted to take silver behind Noah Lyles, who is expected to win three gold medals.

Oblique Seville, who is the joint second-fastest man in the world this season at 9.82, is picked for bronze. He finished fourth in the last two major championships.

Wayne Pinnock is tipped for silver in the men’s long jump, and Carey McLeod is predicted to win bronze.

Jamaica has the defending Olympic champion Hansle Parchment in the 110m hurdles, but according to SI, the USA will sweep the medals with Grant Holloway, Freddie Crittenden, and Daniel Roberts taking gold, silver, and bronze, respectively.

They picked Jamaica for silver in the 4x100m relay.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Poised for Silver Glory at Paris 2024

On the women’s side, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is tipped for silver behind Sha’Carri Richardson and ahead of Saint Lucian Julien Alfred.

Shericka Jackson, who has dominated the 200m for the past two years, is predicted to finish with a silver medal, with American Gabby Thomas expected to win gold.

Nickisha Pryce is predicted to give Jamaica its first medal since Shericka Williams in the women’s 400m, with Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic tipped for gold.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, they predicted Jamaica would win two medals: silver for Ackera Nugent and bronze for world champion Danielle Williams. The USA’s Masai Russell is tipped to take gold.

In the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the USA is expected to win gold, Femke Bol of the Netherlands is predicted to take silver, and Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton is picked for bronze.

They have Jamaica winning silver in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

In the women’s high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine is tipped for gold, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia for silver, and Lamara Distin of Jamaica for bronze.In the women’s triple jump, Leyanis Pérez Hernández of Cuba is predicted to win gold, Thea LaFond of Dominica silver, and Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica bronze.