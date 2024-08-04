Kishane Thompson gives analysis of defeat

Paris, France – An electric atmosphere heightened the tension inside the Stade de France. The marquee event, the men’s 100m final, was finally here with a stellar cast.

The name Kishane Thompson is synonymous with heroic Olympic feats, especially from a Jamaican perspective. Three years after Elaine Thompson-Herah cemented her status as one of the greatest sprinters, her namesake, Kishane Thompson, came along and almost etched his name among the greats.

Thompson, who unfortunately received a warning in the first round for his pre-race roar, let his feet do the talking afterwards and was within five-thousandths of a second of claiming his first Olympic title after registering 9.79 seconds, the same time as winner Noah Lyles of the United States.

It was an epic final, with all eight finalists dipping under 10 seconds. Thompson led for 99m before the fast-finishing Lyles came through to add the Olympic title to his trophy cabinet.

“I am super grateful; I came here and finished injury-free,” said Kishane Thompson.

“I am disappointed, but I will take it at what it is and move forward from here. I couldn’t see Lyles, but I thought he was seeing me. He came over and said, ‘Kishane, I thought you got it.’

Thompson added, “This is my closest race. I knew I had cleared Kerley and Simbine, but I wasn’t sure if I won because I couldn’t see to my far right. I should have been more relaxed and patient with myself.”

