Seville Arrives With GOLD; Thompson, Clayton Boost Jamaica’s Medal Haul at Tokyo 2025

Jamaica roared back to sprint dominance at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships with a stunning one-two finish in the men’s 100m final.

Oblique Seville delivered on years of promise with a personal best 9.77 seconds to win his first world title, while Kishane Thompson secured silver in 9.82. Defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States had to settle for bronze in 9.89.

Seville’s quick reaction time of 0.157 seconds set the tone for a decisive performance as the 23-year-old pulled away in the closing stages.

“The wait is over,” Seville said after crossing the line with arms raised. “The last time Jamaica have won the men’s 100m world gold medal was in 2016 when Usain Bolt got it. I feel really amazing and excited that the gold is coming home to Jamaica. I have proved that I am a true competitor, that I have the determination of a champion.”

He added: “To win this gold medal, is something special to me. Track and field is both mental and physical. But to be honest, I think I have mastered the mental part of it.”

Lyles, who arrived as the favorite, could not match the Jamaicans’ speed despite his season-best 9.89. The night’s results echoed the golden era of Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, signaling a fresh shift in sprinting power.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton clocked a personal best 10.76 to earn silver behind American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who ran a championship record 10.61.

Clayton said: “It is a great feeling to put Jamaica back on the podium on the world stage. I knew I had to do my best to be able to come through. I knew that I would see the results. It is a great feeling to stand here with this medal on my neck. The performance was what I was looking for. The time was not in my mind – it was all about the performance. So this gives me a good feeling.”

Saint Lucia celebrated a historic moment as Julien Alfred claimed bronze in 10.84, becoming her country’s first World Championships medalist in any event.

“I am blessed to win this medal. It was not my time today. I pulled my hamstring so we will see for the 200m,” Alfred said.

The women’s final underscored Caribbean depth, with all eight finalists separated by less than half a second in one of the most competitive races in championship history.

Shericka Jackson, 10.88, finished third while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce, in her last championship, ran 11.03 for 6th. Defending champion Sha’Carri Richardson, broke 11 seconds for the first time this season with 10.94, for 5th.

The Tokyo championships continue through the weekend, offering more chances for Caribbean athletes to add to an already memorable start.

