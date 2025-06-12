Why Grand Slam Track Concludes Inaugural Season? Shifts Focus to Global 2026 Expansion

LOS ANGELES, California (June 12, 2025) — The 2025 Grand Slam Track season has officially concluded, marking the end of a pilot campaign that featured three competitive stops across Kingston, Miami, and Philadelphia. The previously scheduled Los Angeles meet will no longer take place and has been postponed to 2026.

Organizers announced that full refunds will be issued to fans who purchased tickets for the Los Angeles Slam, which was originally set for June 28–29 at UCLA’s Drake Stadium. According to the league, refunds will be processed automatically within 10 to 14 business days.

Kenny Bednarek, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Named Grand Slam Racers of the Year

Kenny Bednarek and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were recognized as the inaugural Racers of the Year after securing three consecutive Slam victories each. Bednarek remained unbeaten in all six races contested in the Men’s Short Sprints category, while Jefferson-Wooden dominated the Women’s Short Sprints, winning two tightly contested races against Gabby Thomas.

The season also saw record-setting performances and breakthrough moments. Masai Russell clocked 12.17 in the 100m hurdles at the Miami Slam, setting a new American record. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stood out in the Women’s Long Hurdles, and Alison dos Santos claimed victories in the first two Slams in the Men’s Long Hurdles category.

Grand Slam Track provided a vital platform for lesser-known athletes as well. Jacory Patterson and Dylan Beard, both competing as Challengers, each earned $50,000 in prize money. Beard balances athletics with a day job at Walmart, while Patterson works overnight shifts at UPS. Their participation highlighted the league’s mission to offer financial support and exposure to emerging talents.

In a mid-season adjustment, the league adopted a two-day meet structure for the Philadelphia Slam, a format that received strong support from both fans and competitors and will be retained moving forward.

Grand Slam Track Shifts Focus to Building 2026 Global Calendar

Michael Johnson, the league’s founder and commissioner, emphasized that the decision to end the 2025 season early was made to ensure long-term growth and operational stability.

“We’ve completed what we set out to do this year. The focus is now on 2026 and building a strong international schedule,” said Johnson. “This is about the future of the sport.”

Despite a shortened calendar, the league left an impression. Broadcasts were distributed to more than 200 countries and territories, and fans responded positively to the head-to-head competition format, which allowed athletes to compete more frequently than in traditional meets.

Athletes echoed that sentiment. “To receive this award and be part of history means a lot,” said Bednarek, reflecting on his undefeated season. Jefferson-Wooden also expressed appreciation for the opportunity, saying the experience allowed her to grow both on and off the track.

The league has already begun discussions with cities around the world to host future Slams in 2026. Los Angeles remains part of that plan, with organizers reaffirming the city’s place on next year’s calendar.

With its debut season now complete, Grand Slam Track has positioned itself as a new force in professional track and field, blending elite competition with athlete empowerment and fan-first innovation.

Further announcements regarding the 2026 season are expected in the coming months.

