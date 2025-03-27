Featured

Kingston College, Edwin Allen Lead Team Standings After Two Days at Champs 25

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster 2 Min Read
Julius Itubo of Kingston College sets a new Champs record in the Class 3 boys 1500m, winning in 4:05.15.
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kingston College and Edwin Allen High School are out front in the boys’ and girls’ team standings respectively after two days of competition at Champs 25, Jamaica’s premier high school track and field championships.

After eight of 42 boys’ finals, Kingston College holds the lead with 47 points. Jamaica College sits in second place with 29 points, while Excelsior High is third with 23.

Three schools — St. Jago High, Wolmer’s Boys, and Calabar High — are tied in fourth position with 22 points each. St. Elizabeth Technical follows in seventh with 18 points, while Edwin Allen and Bellefield High are tied in eighth with 15. St. George’s College rounds out the top 10 with 13 points.

On the girls’ side, Edwin Allen High School leads with 56 points after nine of 46 finals. Holmwood Technical is second with 49 points, followed by St. Jago High on 32 and Hydel High close behind with 31.

Vere Technical is in fifth with 19 points, with Wolmer’s Girls in sixth on 18. Excelsior High occupies seventh with 14 points. Clarendon College and Alphansus Davis High are tied in eighth with 13 points each, while St. Mary High completes the top 10 with 10 points.

Competition continues Thursday at the National Stadium in Kingston with more finals across track and field events.

