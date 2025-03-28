Kingston College, Hydel dominate 400m finals on Day 3 at Champs 25

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kingston College (KC) tightened their grip on the boys’ title race while Hydel High surged in the girls’ standings after a day of 400-metre dominance at Champs 25, Jamaica’s flagship high school track and field competition.

At the close of Thursday’s third day inside the National Stadium, Kingston College led the boys’ standings with 99.5 points, ahead of Calabar High (76) and Jamaica College (54). On the girls’ side, Hydel’s commanding display pushed them to 88 points, narrowly ahead of Edwin Allen (84) and Holmwood Technical (83).

Kingston College made a clean sweep of the boys’ 400m titles in Classes 1 and 2. In the Class 1 final, Tajh-Marques White, 17, clocked 45.84 seconds to edge teammate Marcinho Rose (45.90), giving KC a crucial 1–2 finish and 16 valuable points.

Jason Pitter, earlier, won the Class 2 title for the purple and whites with a 47.92 performance, while Calabar’s Diwayne Sharpe (48.30) and Denbigh’s Chanton White (48.56) settled for the minor medals.

Calabar started things after in the Class 3 final, taking a 1–2 finish through Rajeve Allison (50.33) and Justin McKoy (50.66), pulling in 16 crucial points of their own.

Hydel asserted their sprint dominance in the girls’ 400m. Abigail Campbell, 18, delivered a composed 53.03 to win the Class 1 final, holding off Holmwood’s Abrina Wright and Edwin Allen’s Kellyann Carr, both clocking 53.53.

In Class 2, Nastassia Fletcher turned in one of the day’s standout performances with a 52.82 finish, ahead of teammate Sashana Johnson (54.08), making it a 1–2 for Hydel. Shameika McLean of Foga Road clinched the Class 3 crown in 54.22.

Field battles heat up at Champs 25

In the girls’ open javelin, Natassia Burrell of Hydel launched 45.23m to top the standings, adding another 9 points to her school’s tally. Immaculate Conception’s Zoelle Jamel (41.20m) and Vere’s Ramona Freemantle (39.37m) rounded out the top three.

Munro College’s Javontae Smith broke the meet record in the boys’ Class 2 shot put with an 18.81m throw, narrowly beating Calabar’s Kamari Kennedy (18.29m) in a high-quality final.

Immaculate Conception added gold on the runway, with Jaeda Robinson jumping 5.91m to win the girls’ Class 2 long jump. Hydel’s Zavien Bernard (5.87m) and St. Jago’s Jenella Canns (5.55m) followed.

Standings after Day 3:

Boys – 1. Kingston College 99.5, 2. Calabar 76, 3. Jamaica College 54

Girls – 1. Hydel 88, 2. Edwin Allen 84, 3. Holmwood 83

