Kingston College, Hydel lead after Day 3 at Champs 25

By Anthony Foster
Kingston College went 1–2 in the Class 1 Boys 400m at #Champs25 with Tajh-Marques White clocking a superb 45.84 for gold, just ahead of teammate Marcinho Rose (45.90), while Holmwood’s Omarie Williamson secured bronze in 46.66.
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Defending champions Kingston College (KC) extended their lead in the boys’ competition while Hydel High edged ahead in a tight girls’ race at the end of Day 3 of Champs 25, Jamaica’s premier high school track and field championships.

With 15 of 42 boys’ finals completed at the National Stadium in Kingston, KC tallied 99.5 points to take command of the leaderboard. Calabar sit second with 76, while Jamaica College hold third on 54.

St. Jago (34) and Excelsior (33) round out the top five, with Munro College (30) and Wolmer’s Boys (27) also keeping themselves in contention as the championship enters its final two days.

Hydel takes lead from Edwin Allen at Champs 25

On the girls’ side, the battle remains far closer. After 16 of 46 finals, Hydel High lead with 88 points – just four ahead of Edwin Allen (84) and five clear of Holmwood Technical (83). St. Jago are next on 48, with Immaculate Conception fifth at 35.

Vere Technical (29), Wolmer’s Girls (25), and Excelsior (23) remain within striking distance, while St. Mary and Alphansus Davis are locked on 22 points apiece.

The annual five-day event, a cornerstone of Jamaica’s track and field development pipeline, continues Friday with several high-profile finals, including the sprint relays and 400m hurdles.

With key events still ahead, both titles remain within reach – but Kingston College and Hydel High have placed themselves firmly in the driver’s seat heading into the business end of the meet.

