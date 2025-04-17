Featured

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Shows No Signs of Slowing Down – Even at Sports Day

By trackalerts.com
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her son dominated Sports Day events
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s sprinting days at the Olympics may be behind her, but the Jamaican icon remains a force on the track—even if that track is a school field on a humid Wednesday in Kingston.

The 38-year-old, a five-time Olympian and one of the most decorated sprinters in athletics history, lined up for the parents’ race at her seven-year-old son Zyon’s school sports day and—unsurprisingly—left the competition in the dust.

“They haven’t banned me yet so I’m at the line,” Fraser-Pryce joked on Instagram, where she posted videos of her race and her son’s earlier event.

She said it, then sprinted it into reality. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce never misses.

Just before the start, the sprint legend offered a playful warning to those around her: “Mi ago run hard.” A voice off-camera could be heard pleading, “No, you hafi stop this,” to which Fraser-Pryce, with a grin, shot back: “Mi ago drop out dem gal yah belly bottom.”

The eight-time Olympic medalist didn’t hold back, driving out of the blocks and pulling away within the first few strides, cruising to a comfortable win on the grass. No spikes needed. No photo finish required.

Fraser-Pryce’s race-day dominance was not a first. She previously competed in the same event two years ago with similar results—an effortless victory.

Olympic golds in Beijing and London, a 10.60 personal best over 100m, and more than a decade at the top of women’s sprinting have etched her name into the record books. But even now, with retirement looming and injuries lingering—she was forced to withdraw from the semifinals in Paris 2024—Fraser-Pryce is finding new ways to enjoy the sport.

Footage of her latest win drew admiration from fans across the globe.

“This is not even fair,” one user wrote.

Another added, “She had to do that, would be a shame to waste the talent.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has unfinished business

She’s not the only one in the family making headlines. Zyon, who turns eight this year, also won his race earlier in the day. The two later posed on a makeshift podium—champion sprinter and her young heir apparent, side by side.

Last week, Fraser-Pryce posted a video montage on Instagram, highlighting key moments from her storied career. It closed with the words: “Unfinished business.”

Her caption read: “Time will honor your greatness – 2025.”

With her future on the international stage uncertain, Fraser-Pryce continues to show that while medals may fade, the joy of running—and winning—never really leaves.

TAGGED:
