Rasheed Broadbell Clinches Jamaica’s Second Track Medal at Paris 2024

Commonwealth champion Rasheed Broadbell (23) collected Jamaica’s second medal on the track when he finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles in the final event of Day eight (8) of the track and field segment of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, France.

In a highly anticipated final, three-time world champion Grant Holloway claimed the only world title that has eluded him when he blitzed the field in 12.99 seconds (-0.1 m/s). “It means the world, to officially have it. To complete the career grand slam is what I’ve been wanting, said a gleeful Holloway. “I’m beside myself right now. So happy about everything going on. I knew I was in shape; I knew I was capable of completing this feat.

In what turned out to be a close race for silver, Holloway’s teammate Daniel Roberts edged the fast-finishing Broadbell by three-thousandths of a second after both men clocked 13.09 seconds.

“I’m truly grateful, truly blessed, said Broadbell.

“I’ve prayed; I give thanks to God all the time. This season has been really tough for me. To come out here with a medal is just truly amazing. My family is in the crowd supporting me. It feels good that all the hard work I’ve put in this year has paid off.”

Rasheed Broadbell’s Emotional Journey: From Doubt to Olympic Bronze in Paris 2024

Broadbell added, “The hardest was me doubting myself. Since 2022, I haven’t been in my best shape last year. I was the fastest guy up until the world championships (then I) fell at the ninth hurdle (in the heats). Devastating. Look at my heats this Games. It wasn’t good. Semifinals, it got better. I just had to believe in myself and keep my confidence going. Today, I feel like I did myself and got myself a medal.”

On his father: “I saw my dad crying. I know he feels good that all the dedication has finally paid off. I know tonight he’s not going to sleep for probably a week. He’s not going to sleep. Looking back at everything, from high school to my first pro race, it’s truly amazing to see I’ve finally got a medal on the world stage.”

Broadbell’s teammates Orlando Bennett and outgoing Olympic champion Hansle Parchment finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

