Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred has confirmed she will compete in the 60-meter dash at the Millrose Games on February 1, but the Saint Lucian sprinter says she has not made a final decision about the Kujawy Pomorze 26 World Indoor Championships.

Julien Alfred spoke with CITIUS Mag after announcing her entry for the prestigious New York track meet. The Millrose Games holds World Indoor Tour Gold status and takes place at The Armory.

The 23-year-old sprinter said her coaching team is focusing on one competition at a time. Right now, that means preparing for Millrose rather than looking ahead to the world championships scheduled for March in Nanjing, China.

Why is Julien Alfred unsure about Kujawy Pomorze 26?

“We haven’t thought so far as yet as it pertains to running World Indoors,” Julien Alfred told CITIUS. “Maybe, maybe not. I’m not sure yet.”

Alfred competed at the Millrose Games in 2024 before going on to win Olympic gold in Paris. She became the first athlete from Saint Lucia to win an Olympic medal when she captured the 100m title last summer.

Her return to the Millrose Games marks an important step in her 2025 indoor season. The meet regularly attracts top sprinters from around the world and provides elite competition early in the year.

“I’m taking it one meet at a time, and so far Millrose is the first on the list to compete at,” Alfred said. “That’s my main goal right now.”

The next edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships is coming to Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, on 20-22 March 2026. Many top outdoor specialists choose to skip the indoor season entirely or compete at only a few select meets before focusing on the outdoor campaign.

