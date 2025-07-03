No Jamaicans in Top 10 Overall as Julien Alfred, Marileidy Paulino Lead Caribbean in World Rankings

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred and the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino lead the way for the Caribbean in the latest World Athletics overall rankings released on July 1. However, the update marks a surprising downturn for Jamaica, with no athlete from the sprinting powerhouse ranked in the top 10 overall, and none appearing until the 30s.

Alfred, ranked No. 3 overall with 1511 points, remains the world’s top sprinter in the 100m and second in the 200m. The 23-year-old has had a consistent 2024 season, putting her in strong contention for gold at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

Paulino, who is unbeaten this year in the 400m, ranks No. 4 overall with 1495 points. The reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist continues to dominate her event and leads the women’s 400m rankings by a wide margin.

While Caribbean women remain well represented in multiple event-specific rankings, Jamaica’s absence from the overall top 10 is noteworthy. Ackera Nugent, ranked 31st overall, is the highest-placed Jamaican athlete. She currently sits fourth in the world in the women’s 100m hurdles. On the men’s side, Kishane Thompson, currently ranked second in the men’s 100m, holds 32nd in the overall standings.

The broader World Athletics Rankings see Armand Duplantis of Sweden and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya maintain their positions at the top of the men’s and women’s lists respectively. Duplantis leads with 1647 points in the pole vault, while Kipyegon commands 1550 points across the 1500m and 5000m.

In individual event ranking:

Tia Clayton (JAM) ranks 4th in the women’s 100m.

(JAM) ranks in the women’s 100m. Shafiqua Maloney (VIN) and Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM) are 7th and 9th respectively in the 800m.

(VIN) and (JAM) are and respectively in the 800m. Danielle Williams (JAM) is 8th in the 100m hurdles, with Devynne Charlton (BAH) in 7th .

(JAM) is in the 100m hurdles, with (BAH) in . Jamaica dominates the 400m hurdles , with Shiann Salmon (4th), Rushell Clayton (5th), Andrenette Knight (6th), and Janieve Russell (10th).

, with (4th), (5th), (6th), and (10th). In field events, Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) leads the triple jump rankings, followed by Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) and Thea LaFond (DMA). Ackelia Smith (JAM) is 7th.

On the men’s side, Jamaica maintains strong event-specific standings:

Ackeem Blake (8th) and Oblique Seville (9th) are also in the top 10 in the 100m .

(8th) and (9th) are also in the top 10 in the . Rasheed Broadbell is No. 2 in the 110m hurdles .

is in the . Roshawn Clarke ranks 6th in the 400m hurdles .

ranks in the . In the long jump , Wayne Pinnock is 3rd and Tajay Gayle is 8th .

, is and is . Jordan Scott is 5th in the triple jump .

is in the . Romaine Beckford (high jump), Rajindra Campbell (shot put), Roje Stona, and Ralford Mullings (discus) also feature in their respective top 10s.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts