Yohan Blake Trails Afrifa as Hengelo Crowd Cheers Home Winner

HENGELO, Netherlands — Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion, finished ninth in the men’s 100m at the 2025 Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting held on Monday in Hengelo.

Blake, competing in his 15th season at the senior level, clocked 10.48 (-1.0 wind), well behind the winner Elvis Afrifa of the Netherlands, who crossed the line in 10.25. The time fell short of Trayvon Bromell’s world-leading 9.84 from the Rome Diamond League and Richard Thompson’s 2014 meeting record of 9.95.

South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson placed second in 10.28, followed closely by Henrik Larsson of Sweden in 10.29. American Ronnie Baker, running in his season opener, finished fourth in 10.30.

Blake, who owns a personal best of 9.69, was unable to match his season best of 10.27.

In the sprint hurdles, Omar McLeod, Jamaica’s Olympic champion in 2016, made an encouraging return to form. He placed second in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.42, finishing behind American Cordell Tinch, who won the race in 13.10. Belgium’s Michael Obasuyi claimed third in 13.45.

Lamara Distin led the Jamaican charge in the field with a second-place finish in the women’s high jump. The NCAA champion cleared 1.90m, settling just behind Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, who soared over 1.97m for the win. The Jamaican had three good attempts at 1.93m but couldn’t improve on her season best of 1.92m.

In the men’s discus, Olympic Games Roje Stona recorded a strong throw of 67.19m, securing third in a tightly contested final won by Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh, who launched the disc 69.21m in his fifth-round effort. Australia’s Matthew Denny placed second with 67.64m. Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres, a former world silver medallist, placed seventh after a best throw of 64.86m.

Over in the sand pit, Carey McLeod competed in the men’s long jump, finishing seventh with 7.73m (+0.5) on his final attempt. The competition was won by Portugal’s Gerson Baldé, who leaped 8.07m, while Australia’s Liam Adcock and American Isaac Grimes rounded out the top three with 7.97m and 7.93m respectively.

On the women’s side, Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd placed sixth in the shot put with a best effort of 18.18m. The event was dominated by Americans, with Chase Jackson leading the way after throwing 20.62m — a new season best. The Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder was second with 20.16m, and American Maggie Ewen finished third with 19.48m.

In the women’s 200m, American Anavia Battle stormed to victory in 22.75 (-0.5), holding off Sweden’s Julia Henriksson (23.10) and Dutch star Minke Bisschops (23.14).

Other standout performances at the meet included Dutchman Jonas Phijffers, who ran a national U23 record of 44.93 to win the men’s 400m, and Femke Bol, who delighted the home crowd by smashing the meeting record in the women’s 400m hurdles with 52.51.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Dutch star Nadine Visser edged South Africa’s Marione Fourie, winning in 12.59, just a hundredth ahead. Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska was third in 12.77.

