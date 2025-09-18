Anderson achieves the unthinkable

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – It is always impossible until it is done. Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson created history, becoming the first Jamaican to reach the final of a men’s 800m event since the World Athletics Championships began in 1983.

Anderson produced a gutsy performance to secure his spot while simultaneously reclaiming the national record. With five men dipping under 1:44.00, Anderson showed tenacity by sticking with the leading pack before bursting the tape at 1:43.72 to finish behind runner-up and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.18) and winner Mohamed Attaoui (1:43.18) of Spain.

Navasky Anderson

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I came out here and proved to the world that Jamaicans are also good in the middle-distance events,” reasoned Anderson. “I went into the race with one of the slowest times, but that meant nothing to me, just to go out there and prove to myself and the world that Navasky Anderson is one of the best out here.”

Anderson revealed that before he came out to compete in his semifinal in wet conditions, he was listening to a Vybz Kartel song called ‘Any weather’, so I was ready.”