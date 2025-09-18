ArticlesFeatured

Anderson achieves the unthinkable

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis
Navasky Anderson in action at the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships
Navasky Anderson in action at the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – It is always impossible until it is done. Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson created history, becoming the first Jamaican to reach the final of a men’s 800m event since the World Athletics Championships began in 1983.

Anderson produced a gutsy performance to secure his spot while simultaneously reclaiming the national record. With five men dipping under 1:44.00, Anderson showed tenacity by sticking with the leading pack before bursting the tape at 1:43.72 to finish behind runner-up and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.18) and winner Mohamed Attaoui (1:43.18) of Spain.

Navasky Anderson wins bronze in the men's 800m at Pan American Games 2023
Navasky Anderson

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I came out here and proved to the world that Jamaicans are also good in the middle-distance events,” reasoned Anderson. “I went into the race with one of the slowest times, but that meant nothing to me, just to go out there and prove to myself and the world that Navasky Anderson is one of the best out here.”

More Read

World Athletics Indoor Tour
World Athletics Indoor Tour to expand in 2021
NACAC U23 and Senior Championships to get full support
Roshawn Clarke Equals World U20 Record in Thrilling 400m Hurdles Showdown
Record-Breaking Performances: Shericka Jackson Clocks 5th Fastest 100m Time Ever; Roshawn Clarke Equals World U20 400H Record

Anderson revealed that before he came out to compete in his semifinal in wet conditions, he was listening to a Vybz Kartel song called ‘Any weather’, so I was ready.”

You Might Also Like

Jamaica’s Next Olympics Challenge – It’s the 400m and 800m!

Fraser-Pryce says coaching at the junior level is very important

Fraser-Pryce, Blake lead them at Jamaica Trials

Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024 Full Results

JN Racers Grand Prix Provisional Start List

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *