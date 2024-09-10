McLaughlin-Levrone aiming to smash her personal bests over 200m and 400m in Brussels

FILE: EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 22: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States crosses the finish line to win gold and set a new world record in the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Two-time Olympic champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is excited to compete at the 48th edition of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium. The two-day meeting marks McLaughlin-Levrone’s first appearance since the Olympic Games. On Friday, she will run the 400 metres and the 200m the following day, Saturday. “I’m ready for it and am really excited,” said the 25-year-old American at Tuesday’s press.

The well-rested McLaughlin-Levrone is eager to improve her personal records at both distances. “I went to Greece with my husband to relax for a week,” McLaughlin-Levrone says. “It was necessary after those fantastic Olympics, which I worked towards for so long. I feel enormously grateful for what I was able to experience in Paris. After that, we returned to Los Angeles. But because I still feel physically and mentally fresh, I wanted to run one more meeting to finish the season.”



Organisers have scheduled an extra 200 and 400 metres for McLaughlin-Levrone to chase her personal best aspirations. “I started my season this spring in the 200 and 400 metres, and now I would like to finish with them as well, assessing where I stand at those distances now, after having focused a whole year on the 400-metre hurdles. My goal is to improve my personal records.”

The talented sprinter has a lifetime best of 48.74 in the 400m and 22.07 in the 200m.

McLaughlin-Levrone explains why she skipped the Diamond League circuit.



She explained why she has not yet run outside the United States– except for the Paris Olympics – and has not yet performed in the Wanda Diamond League this year. “My season always revolves around the major championships, and based on those, I put together my programme with my coach, Bob Kersee. Additionally, I already have to be in top form at the US trials to be allowed to go to the Olympics at all. So, attending meetings in Europe in between is not obvious, and transcontinental trips are quite tiring.”

However, she is happy to make the trip to Brussels. “My coach has told me lots of good things about the Memorial. I’m really looking forward to giving my best here on Friday and Saturday and concluding my season in style. And, of course, I’ve also heard about Belgian delicacies like waffles and chocolate. I definitely want to taste those! But I’m going to wait with that until after my races,” she laughed.



She hinted that she may compete on the circuit more often next year due to the World Championships being staged later in the year. “The World Championships will take place in mid-September. Perhaps that will open up more opportunities to run in Europe, but we’ll see,” McLaughlin-Levrone said.

McLaughlin-Levrone says she’s ready for the Grand Slam Track League

McLaughlin-Levrone confirmed her participation in next year’s Grand Slam track and field league organised by American legend Michael Johnsons. “It’s definitely on my programme. One of the meetings will occur in Los Angeles, my hometown and the 2028 Olympic Games host city. I absolutely want to be part of that. The atmosphere in Paris was indescribable. I am immensely looking forward to experiencing that in LA as well.”