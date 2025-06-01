Ackera Nugent Makes History at Grand Slam Track

PHILADELPHIA, USA – Ackera Nugent continued her standout season on Sunday (1 June), becoming the first athlete to win both the 100m hurdles and 100m (short event group) at the same Grand Slam Track meet. Her double victories in Philadelphia earned her a second straight US$100,000 championship bonus, increasing her overall prize money from the series to US$250,000.

The Jamaican hurdler won the 100m hurdles on Saturday and followed up with a controlled 11.11 clocking in the 100m flat on Sunday, securing her second Race Group title of the season. Nugent is expected to skip the upcoming LA Slam to focus on Jamaica’s trials later this month.

“My personality was able to be shown out there from Grand Slam,” Nugent said. “I was able to get some practice in and work on all of the things and I think I’ve done that, and it shows in both Slams.”

She held off Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who made her professional debut in the 100m with 11.21. She was 5th in the 100m hurdles in 12.70. McLaughlin-Levrone, typically known for her performances in the 400m hurdles, said the experience pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“There’s just so much around the unknown that can make you nervous,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Especially with the short hurdles… that’s part of the challenge.”

Jefferson-Wooden and Bednarek dominated Grand Slam Track sprints

In the women’s 100m, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden delivered a world-leading 10.73 to win her third straight Grand Slam sprint title. Her time also made her the 10th fastest woman in history. She won the 200m the day before in a personal best 21.99.

“I actually knew before the gun the potential that I had for it to be something special,” Jefferson-Wooden said. “Just do what you’ve been doing.”

On the men’s side, Kenny Bednarek stayed undefeated in 2025 Grand Slam races. He posted a personal best of 9.86 in the 100m to secure another short sprint title.

“Grand Slam, I think, is kind of built for me,” Bednarek said. “I really need experience in the 100 meters and Grand Slam gave me the opportunity to do that.”

The men’s 110m hurdles produced a third different winner in as many meets. Jamal Britt edged out the competition for the title after finishing second in the 100m and first in the hurdles.

“100k is a pretty nice contract. It’s like a shoe contract,” said Britt, who remains unsponsored. “It’s more than what I made in my entire life.”

In the long hurdles, Trevor Bassitt took the men’s Race Group win. He earned the title after winning Sunday’s 400m and placing second in the 400m hurdles.

“I think I can compete with any of them,” said Bassitt, referencing the top-tier hurdlers. “If I fully have faith and I run my race, I think I can.”

Marileidy Paulino swept the women’s long sprints for the second straight Slam, winning the 400m and 200m. She clocked 22.46 in Sunday’s 200m.

Matthew Hudson-Smith, despite finishing fifth in the 200m, secured the men’s long sprints title after a win in the 400m the day before.

“The main goal was to finish healthy, and that’s all that mattered,” said Hudson-Smith, who also won the group in Kingston.

In the middle distances, Diribe Welteji returned to winning form with a 1:58.94 performance in the women’s 800m, setting a new Franklin Field facility record.

Marco Arop, runner-up in Miami, took the men’s short distance title after placing fourth in the 1500m with a new personal best of 3:35.38, adding to his 800m win from Saturday.

“That 1500 is getting closer and closer to where I wanted to be,” Arop said.

Nico Young, making his Grand Slam debut, won the men’s 3000m after a fast final lap, finishing in 8:01.03 to hold off Sam Gilman.

“I stayed ahead, and that’s good,” said Young, who holds the NCAA 5,000m and 10,000m records.

The Philadelphia stop marked a transition to a two-day format, a change introduced after feedback from both athletes and fans. The shorter schedule brought record attendance and strong energy across both days.

“We’re really pleased with just compacting things into two days,” said Grand Slam Track Founder and Commissioner Michael Johnson. “We felt like that worked much better… the team’s very happy with what we got this weekend.”

The next and final event in the 2025 Grand Slam Track series will be held later this month in Los Angeles.

