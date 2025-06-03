Featured

Grand Slam Track Confirms Two-Day Format for Los Angeles Slam

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Ackera Nugent Takes Down McLaughlin-Levrone as Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Opens with Big Wins and Records
Ackera Nugent Takes Down McLaughlin-Levrone as Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Opens with Big Wins and Records

PHILADELPHIA, USA– Following the success of the condensed schedule at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, league commissioner Michael Johnson announced that the upcoming Los Angeles Slam will also adopt the two-day format.

The change, made in consultation with broadcast partners, will continue at the LA Slam on June 28–29 at Drake Stadium. Johnson said the decision reflects positive feedback from both athletes and spectators during the Philadelphia leg.

“It feels like it should be two days,” Johnson said in a post-meet interview. “Why wait until next season? Let’s do it now.”

The Grand Slam Track series previously followed a three-day model but made the switch to a shorter program to enhance scheduling efficiency, crowd energy, and television coverage. Philadelphia marked the first test of the new format and drew record attendance and engagement across all platforms.

More Read

Christopher Taylor named in Jamaica's team for IAAF World U20 Championships - Racers Grand Prix
Jamaica teams for NACAC U18 and U23 Championships
Golden Rewards: Paris 2024 Olympic Medalists to Earn Cash Prizes in Historic Move
Historic Pay Day for Olympic Games Champions: Gold Medalists to Earn Prize Money at Paris 2024
New York City Grand Prix -- Elaine Thompson-Herah faces Sha'Carri Richardson at Rabat Diamond league
Elaine, Shericka, Sha’Carri clash in Brussels

The LA Slam will be the fourth and final event in the 2025 series. Several top athletes, including sprint leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and short hurdles winner Ackera Nugent, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Kenny Bednarek, the only unbeaten athlete in the series so far, have already made headlines with consistent performances across the circuit.

The change in schedule will now place greater emphasis on athlete recovery and strategic event selection, particularly for those competing in multiple disciplines over a short period.

Drake Stadium, located on the UCLA campus, will host elite races across the sprints, distance events, hurdles, and field disciplines as the Grand Slam Track series nears its final leg.

Full athlete lineups and event details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Devynne Charlton Sets New World Record in 60m Hurdles, Claims First Global Title

Jamaica Hit by More Relay Drama at Carifta Games

Athing Mu’s World Championships Participation in Question as Coach Bobby Kersee Deliberates

Top Juniors Set for New York International Showcase

Briana Williams, Ryiem Forde, Lead Anderson Secure Sprint Titles at PURE Athletics Global Invitational

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *