Grand Slam Track Confirms Two-Day Format for Los Angeles Slam

PHILADELPHIA, USA– Following the success of the condensed schedule at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, league commissioner Michael Johnson announced that the upcoming Los Angeles Slam will also adopt the two-day format.

The change, made in consultation with broadcast partners, will continue at the LA Slam on June 28–29 at Drake Stadium. Johnson said the decision reflects positive feedback from both athletes and spectators during the Philadelphia leg.

“It feels like it should be two days,” Johnson said in a post-meet interview. “Why wait until next season? Let’s do it now.”

The Grand Slam Track series previously followed a three-day model but made the switch to a shorter program to enhance scheduling efficiency, crowd energy, and television coverage. Philadelphia marked the first test of the new format and drew record attendance and engagement across all platforms.

The LA Slam will be the fourth and final event in the 2025 series. Several top athletes, including sprint leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and short hurdles winner Ackera Nugent, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Kenny Bednarek, the only unbeaten athlete in the series so far, have already made headlines with consistent performances across the circuit.

The change in schedule will now place greater emphasis on athlete recovery and strategic event selection, particularly for those competing in multiple disciplines over a short period.

Drake Stadium, located on the UCLA campus, will host elite races across the sprints, distance events, hurdles, and field disciplines as the Grand Slam Track series nears its final leg.

Full athlete lineups and event details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

