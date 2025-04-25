PHILADELPHIA – Kingston College continued its centenary year celebration in style on Friday, capturing a fourth straight title in the High School Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America at the Penn Relays.

Fresh off their victory at the 2025 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships (Champs), Kingston College’s team of Jabulani McLeod, Markel Smith, Roshawn Lee, and Marcinho Rose delivered when it mattered most, clocking 3:05.93 to secure another slice of history for the purple-and-whites.

After trailing through the early stages at at Franklin Field, Kingston College surged back behind a strong third leg from Lee and a closing split of 45.04 seconds from anchor Rose to seal the win ahead of Bullis School (MD).

Bullis, however, made history of their own, finishing second in 3:06.31 to set a new U.S. high school record in the 4x400m. The Maryland school’s performance shattered the previous national mark of 3:07.40 set by California’s Hawthorne High School in 1985, and also eclipsed the fastest U.S. time ever run at the Penn Relays, previously held by Long Beach Poly (3:09.89 in 2007).

Bullis anchor Quincy Wilson added to the headlines, clocking a stunning 43.99-second split — the fastest high school 400m split ever recorded at the Penn Relays, breaking his own mark of 44.37 set last year.

Calabar High (JAM) finished third in 3:06.52, with Diwayne Sharpe, Nickeloy Bramwell, Keano Charles, and Junir Gallimore battling strongly after briefly holding the lead at halfway. Excelsior High (JAM), led by Kishawn Hoffman, Demarco Bennett, Ricardo Carr, and Daniel Wright, took fourth in 3:07.98, while Jamaica College (JAM) rounded out the top five in 3:08.06 through the efforts of Makaelan Woods, Rojay Black, Omary Robinson, and Samuel Creany.

St. Elizabeth Technical (JAM) was disqualified after finishing in 3:12.39 due to an exchange zone violation.

🏆 Top Jamaican Performances:

1st – Kingston College (JAM) – 3:05.93

3rd – Calabar (JAM) – 3:06.52

4th – Excelsior (JAM) – 3:07.98

5th – Jamaica College (JAM) – 3:08.06

