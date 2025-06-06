“This Isn’t Goodbye” – Brianna Lyston Leaves LSU with Gratitude

Brianna Lyston, the 2022 World U20 200m champion, is set to begin her professional track and field career after formally concluding her time at Louisiana State University (LSU).

LSU Head Coach Dennis Shaver confirmed that Lyston informed the program of her decision in a letter received on May 4, 2025. The 20-year-old Jamaican sprinter will forgo her remaining NCAA eligibility after battling injuries throughout the 2024 season.

“As I close this chapter of my journey, I want to take a moment to thank LSU for three unforgettable years filled with growth, memories, and moments I’ll carry with me forever,” Lyston said in a message to supporters.

“Competing for LSU Track & Field has been an honor beyond words—this program has pushed me, challenged me, and helped shape the person and athlete I am today.”

Lyston arrived at LSU in 2022 following a standout high school career at Hydel High School in Jamaica. That same year, she captured gold in the 200m at the World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, and recorded a lifetime best of 22.53 seconds.

Her time in Baton Rouge also included a Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor title in the 60m. However, injuries impacted her ability to maintain consistent competition and prevented her from racing outdoors in 2024.

“To my coaches, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and guiding me every step of the way. Your support has meant everything,” she added, recognizing the team that supported her development on and off the track.

Though she has not outlined specific post-collegiate plans, Coach Shaver believes Lyston will benefit from a fresh training setup as she enters the professional ranks.

“But above all, I’m most thankful for the friendships that were built on and off the track—bonds that became family. The laughs, the sweat, the tears, the celebrations—every moment was better because of the people beside me,” Lyston shared in closing.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. 🐯 Geaux Tigers!”

Lyston has signed a professional contract with Adidas.

_________________________

