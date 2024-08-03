Racers Grand Prix --- Boris Hanzekovic Memorial - Oblique Seville of Jamaica led the 100m qualifiers on day 1 with 9.86 personal best at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
Seville is more confident than ever

Noel Francis
Jamaica’s second-fastest man this season, Oblique Seville, is confident heading into the men’s 100m semifinals and final.

Seville ran a smooth 9.99 seconds to win his heat in one of the key events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Glen Mills-trained sprinter, whose last outing was more than a month ago, is ready to deliver in his second Olympic Games.

“I am feeling pretty good knowing that my last performance was at the national trials,” said a composed Seville.

“It’s good to be back running sub-10 seconds again and my confidence is really high.”

