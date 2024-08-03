Seville is more confident than ever

Jamaica’s second-fastest man this season, Oblique Seville, is confident heading into the men’s 100m semifinals and final.

Seville ran a smooth 9.99 seconds to win his heat in one of the key events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Glen Mills-trained sprinter, whose last outing was more than a month ago, is ready to deliver in his second Olympic Games.

“I am feeling pretty good knowing that my last performance was at the national trials,” said a composed Seville.

“It’s good to be back running sub-10 seconds again and my confidence is really high.”

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.