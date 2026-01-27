The Dutch star Femke Bol plans to run her first competitive 800m race at next month’s Athelor Meeting in France.

Bol will compete in the new distance on February 8 in Metz, according to an announcement made by meet organizers on Moselle TV. The event holds World Indoor Tour Silver status.

Femke Bol is the World 400m hurdles champion

The 24-year-old athlete won her second world championship title in the 400m hurdles last year in Tokyo. She decided to try the 800m after that victory in October.

Dominique Abisse, who directs the meet, explained why Bol picked Metz for this important race. The venue offers her comfort and familiarity, he noted. Bol has competed there before and likes the track.

Why Femke Bol chosen the meet?

“She has chosen a place that reassures her, where she is in known ground, and a land that she appreciates,” Abisse said.

The move to 800m represents a significant shift for Bol. She built her career around the 400m hurdles, where she became one of the world’s best athletes. Her two world titles demonstrate her dominance in that event.

Running 800m requires different training and racing strategies than the hurdles. The middle-distance event tests pure speed and endurance over two laps. Femke Bol will face new challenges as she adapts to racing without barriers.

The Athelor Meeting will give fans their first look at how Bol handles the transition. Her debut comes early in the indoor season, giving her time to adjust before major championships later in the year.

