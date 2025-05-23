Femke Bol Returns to Stockholm Diamond League in Pursuit of Fifth Win

Reigning world 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol is set to return to the BAUHAUS-Galan meeting, Stockholm Diamond League, on June 15, where she will aim for a fifth career victory at the Swedish stop of the Wanda Diamond League.

Bol, 24, first won in Stockholm in 2020, marking her debut victory on the Diamond League circuit. Since then, the Dutch athlete has collected four consecutive overall Diamond League titles in the 400m hurdles and amassed 25 individual wins across the series.

She holds both the meeting and stadium record at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium with a time of 52.27, set in her 2024 victory.

Bol’s return to Stockholm continues her 2025 outdoor campaign following a successful indoor season, where she broke her own world indoor 400m record earlier this year. Her performance in Stockholm will be a key part of her preparation ahead of the summer’s major championships.

Also confirmed for Stockholm is her training partner and compatriot Lieke Klaver, who will compete in the women’s 400m flat. Klaver, a European Championships medalist, continues to build her profile across the one-lap event.

The Stockholm Diamond League is one of the key mid-season fixtures and will serve as an important test for athletes ahead of the final stretch of the international calendar. Bol remains unbeaten in Diamond League competition since 2022 and enters the meet as the clear favorite in her event.

