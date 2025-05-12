Letsile Tebogo, Femke Bol Set to Headline Rabat Diamond League

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and world champion Femke Bol are set to compete at the Rabat Diamond League on May 25, organisers confirmed on Monday (12 May).

Tebogo, the 200m Olympic gold medallist, will line up in his specialty event, while Bol, the reigning 400m hurdles world champion, looks to extend her dominance in the discipline. Bol, who has been a mainstay in the Diamond League since 2020, has collected 25 victories, solidifying her status as one of the premier athletes in the sport.

Hamish Kerr and Katie Moon, as previously announced, will also feature in the high jump and pole vault events respectively.

Bol is aiming for her fifth consecutive Diamond Trophy in the 400m hurdles, a feat that would further cement her legacy in the event. Tebogo, meanwhile, will be looking to build on his Olympic success as he eyes another strong performance on the Diamond League stage.

The Rabat Diamond League meet marks a crucial stop in the Diamond League calendar, setting the stage for key showdowns ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

