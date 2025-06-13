Texas A&M and USC Share 2025 NCAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Title

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M and the University of Southern California finished with 41 points apiece to claim co-champion honors at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The result marks the first shared title in the men’s competition since 2013, when Florida and Texas A&M both topped the standings.

Arkansas narrowly missed the title, ending with 40 points for third place. Auburn (35) and New Mexico (31) rounded out the top five.

The team championship was determined based on cumulative points scored across individual and relay events. A first-place finish earned 10 points, second received 8, third secured 6, and so on through eighth place, which was worth 1 point.

Texas A&M used strong performances in the field and middle distances to keep pace with USC. The Aggies picked up key points in the 800 meters and javelin to stay in contention through the final day.

USC leaned on depth in the sprints and hurdles. A top-three finish in the 4x100m relay and individual points from the 100m and 400m hurdles allowed the Trojans to remain in the title picture heading into the final events.

This marks Texas A&M’s first men’s outdoor team title since 2017 and USC’s first since 2018.

Arkansas, which led at several points during the meet, saw its title hopes fade after falling short in the 4x400m relay. Auburn made a late push, while New Mexico posted its best team finish in recent years.

With the 2025 NCAA season now concluded, attention turns to the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Paris Games, where many of the athletes from this championship meet are expected to compete.

_________________________

