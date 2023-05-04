Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 4) – The Racers Grand Prix 2023 meeting, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver series, is set to take place on June 3, inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

This event will feature some of the world’s top athletes, including Christian Coleman, Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake, among others, in the men’s 100-meter race. Coleman, the 2019 world champion, will be up against two promising young Jamaican sprinters, along with Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, who already posted 9.99 seconds for his personal best this season.

Although the American has yet to race in the 100m this season, he has already clocked impressive times of 20.00 and 20.11 seconds in the 200m, and is aiming for a sub-10 seconds performance against a highly competitive field.

Christian Coleman of USA in action

Seville, who finished fourth at the World Championships last summer, has started his season with two sub-10 seconds performances at the Miramar Invitational in Florida, clocking 9.95 secs and 9.91 (+2.2 m/s), though wind-aided.

Blake, a semi-finalist at the World Championships, followed Seville at the Miramar Invitational, posting 9.93 seconds, and later recording 9.99 sec at the MVP Velocity Fest 13 meet on April 22 before being disqualified in the final after crossing the finishing line first.

In addition to these three featured athletes, the men’s 100m lineup at the Racers Grand Prix 2023 also features several other renowned sprinters, including World U20 silver medalist and Jamaica’s national junior record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Julian Forte, Sachin Dennis, Kadrian Goldson, Conroy Jones, Kendal Williams from the USA, and Canadian Jerome Blake.

This year’s meeting promises to be an exciting one, with seven men boasting personal bests faster than 10-seconds already confirmed to line up in the men’s 100m dash, making it a highly competitive race.

Stay tuned for more updates on this event as we bring you the latest news from the world of athletics.