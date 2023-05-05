Sha’Carri runs world lead time to beat Shericka Jackson in Doha Diamond League 100m race

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious in the opening Diamond League women’s 100m dash in Doha on Friday, beating Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson.

Although Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith battled in the first half of the race, Richardson surged ahead in the closing stages and crossed the finish line in a new meeting record and world lead time of 10.76.

Jackson finished second with a time of 10.85, just shy of her previous world lead of 10.82 achieved in Kingston two weeks ago. Asher-Smith of Great Britain finished third with a time of 10.98, while Twanisha Terry took fourth place with a time of 11.07.

The Diamond League women’s 100m dash in Doha was a highly competitive event, featuring some of the world’s top sprinters. Fans can look forward to more exciting and intense races as the Diamond League series continues.

10.76🇺🇸Sha’Carri Richardson (WL, MR)

10.85🇯🇲Shericka Jackson

10.98🇬🇧Dina Asher-Smith (SB)

11.07🇺🇸Twanisha Terry

11.08🇳🇿Zoe Hobbs

11.18🇺🇸Teahna Daniels (SB)

11.19🇺🇸Melissa Jefferson

11.19🇺🇸Abby Steiner (SB)