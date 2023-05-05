caribshopper
Sha’Carri runs world lead time to beat Shericka Jackson in Doha Diamond League 100m race

ByAnthony Foster

May 5, 2023
Sha'Carri Richardson Outpaces Shericka Jackson to Claim Victory in Doha Diamond League Women's 100m Dash

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious in the opening Diamond League women’s 100m dash in Doha on Friday, beating Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson.

Although Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith battled in the first half of the race, Richardson surged ahead in the closing stages and crossed the finish line in a new meeting record and world lead time of 10.76.

Jackson finished second with a time of 10.85, just shy of her previous world lead of 10.82 achieved in Kingston two weeks ago. Asher-Smith of Great Britain finished third with a time of 10.98, while Twanisha Terry took fourth place with a time of 11.07.

The Diamond League women’s 100m dash in Doha was a highly competitive event, featuring some of the world’s top sprinters. Fans can look forward to more exciting and intense races as the Diamond League series continues.

10.76🇺🇸Sha’Carri Richardson (WL, MR)
10.85🇯🇲Shericka Jackson
10.98🇬🇧Dina Asher-Smith (SB)
11.07🇺🇸Twanisha Terry
11.08🇳🇿Zoe Hobbs
11.18🇺🇸Teahna Daniels (SB)
11.19🇺🇸Melissa Jefferson
11.19🇺🇸Abby Steiner (SB)

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

