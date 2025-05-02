Kishane Thompson to make Diamond League debut in China

By Noel ‘Bravo’ Francis

Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in the world last year, will make his

Diamond League season debut at the Shanghai/Keqiao meeting in China.

Thompson, the Olympic silver medallist, will face strong opposition from a

line-up worthy of any global final. Among his competitors are Botswana’s

Letsile Tebogo, the Olympic champion over 200m and a finalist in the Paris

100m. American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, and red-hot

South African Akani Simbine will add lustre to the most anticipated

showdown this early in the season.



Karsten Warholm, fresh off his world best in the 300mh, will be looking for

another world lead when he makes his debut in the men’s 400mh. Action is

expected to be fierce in the sprint hurdles with two-time world champion

Danielle Williams locking horns with two previous world champions, Nia Ali

and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria. The dangerous Grace

Star is also in the field. In the men’s equivalent, Jamaican trio Hansle

Parchment, Rasheed Broadbell and Orlando Bennett will battle Cordell

Tinch, last week’s surprise winner in Xiamen.



The schedule below will ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

Shanghai/Keqiao Wanda Diamond League schedule Saturday, May 3, 2025

(JA Time)

 6:04 am Men’s 400mh (Karsten Warholm, Kyron McMaster, CJ

Allen, Carl Bengtstrom)

 6:15 am Women’s 800m (Natoya Goule-Toppin, Halimah Nakaayi,

Tsige Duguma, Habitam Alemu, Addison Wiley)

 6:17 am Women’s Javelin

 6:26 am Men’s 5,000m

 6:39 am Men’s Triple Jump (Jordan Scott, Pedro Pichardo, Donald

Scott, Hugues Fabrice Zango, Yaming Zhu)

 6:50 am Men’s 110m hurdles (Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle

Parchment, Orlando Bennett, Cordell Tinch, Eric Edwards, Rachid

Muratake)

 7:01 am Women’s 200m (Anavia Battle, Rhasidat Adeleke, Jenna

Prandini, Twanisha Terry)

 7:12 am Men’s 400m (Kirani James, Quincy Hall, Bayapo Ndori,

Vernon Norwood, Christopher Bailey, Alexander Doom)

 7:24 am Women’s 100mh (Danielle Williams, Grace Stark, Tobi

Amusan, Nia Ali, Devynne Charlton, Tonea Marshall)

 7:33 am 3000m Men’s SteepleChase

 7:52 am Men’s 100m (Kishane Thompson, Rohan Watson, Letsile

Tebogo, Akani Simbine, Ferdinand Omanyala, Christian Coleman,

Emmanuel Eseme, Jeremiah Azu)