The 51st Prefontaine Classic will take place July 3-4, 2026, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through the meet’s website. Two-day packages begin at $45.

More than 250 athletes from over 30 countries are expected to compete at the 2026 event. The meet is part of the Wanda Diamond League circuit and will feature elite competition across multiple track and field events. Last year’s Pre Classic received the second-highest competition performance score in history from World Athletics, following the meet’s 2023 edition which set the all-time record.

The two-day format aligns with America’s 250th birthday celebration on July 4. Fans attending the meet will experience professional track and field alongside Independence Day festivities at the historic venue.

Prefontaine Classic VIP Package

VIP packages will be available starting February 25 with early-bird discounts of at least $50. These packages include premium food and beverages, live entertainment, and access to private areas. University of Oregon residence hall accommodations can also be purchased by ticket holders, with two- and three-day options that include meal plans and parking.

Several free community events will take place around the main competition. The Oregon Track Club All Comers Meet on July 1 allows athletes age 12 and under to compete at Hayward Field. On July 2, the third annual Night of Miles begins at 6:00 p.m., offering track and field fans a chance to run or walk a mile on the same track used by elite athletes.

The traditional Oregon Track Club Butte to Butte race returns the morning of July 4. Participants can choose between a 10K run, 5K run, or 4K walk through Eugene before the afternoon competition begins at Hayward Field.

When did Prefontaine Classic started?

The Prefontaine Classic has been held annually since 1975. The meet honors distance runner Steve Prefontaine and joined the Diamond League as a founding member in 2010. Nike has sponsored the event since 1978. Among more than 1,000 annual track and field invitationals worldwide, the Pre Classic has earned the season’s top competition score five times since joining the Diamond League.

The 2026 Diamond League season starts May 8 in Doha and ends with a two-day final September 4-5 in Brussels. The series includes 15 meets across 13 countries on four continents. Athletes compete in 32 disciplines throughout the season to earn points toward qualifying for the final.

Fans can register for email updates about tickets, volunteer opportunities, and additional meet information at the Prefontaine Classic website. Media credential applications will open in early 2026 through the Diamond League portal.

