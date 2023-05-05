caribshopper
Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Stephenie-Ann McPherson of Barbados at the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA

Jamaican sports fans are in for a treat as the Doha Diamond League, featuring several of their top athletes, is set to take place on May 6th, with the action set to start at 12:30 p.m. Jamaican time. Fans can catch all the action live by streaming the event online.

How to Watch the Doha Diamond League live stream on the organizer’s YouTube channel or on TV in select countries around the world.

Here are the live stream and TV channel options for the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Doha:

  • Worldwide: YouTube
  • United States: Peacock
  • United Kingdom: BBC 2 and BBC Sports website
  • Canada: CBC

SCHEDULE

11:04 am Women’s 400m (Candice McLeod, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Sada Williams, Marileidy Paulino, Shamier Little)

11:17 am Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

11:20 am Men’s high jump (Barshim, Harrison, Woo)

11:34 am Men’s 400mh (Rai Benjamin, Trevor Bassitt, Wilfried Happio)

11:44 am Men’s Javelin Throw (Anderson Peters, Neeraj Chopra, Julius Yego)

11:48 am Women’s 100mh (Megan Tapper, Jasmine Camacho -Quinn, Nia Ali)

12 pm Men’s 800m

12:12 pm Women’s 100m (Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith, Abby Steiner, Sha’Carri Richardson)

12:23 pm Men’s 3,000m

12:41 pm Men’s 200m (Fred Kerley, Michael Norman, Kennett Bednarek, Andre DeGrasse)

12:50 pm Women’s 1500m

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

