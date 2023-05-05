Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

Jamaican sports fans are in for a treat as the Doha Diamond League, featuring several of their top athletes, is set to take place on May 6th, with the action set to start at 12:30 p.m. Jamaican time. Fans can catch all the action live by streaming the event online.

How to Watch the Doha Diamond League live stream on the organizer’s YouTube channel or on TV in select countries around the world.

Here are the live stream and TV channel options for the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Doha:

Worldwide: YouTube

United States: Peacock

United Kingdom: BBC 2 and BBC Sports website

Canada: CBC

SCHEDULE

11:04 am Women’s 400m (Candice McLeod, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Sada Williams, Marileidy Paulino, Shamier Little)

11:17 am Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

11:20 am Men’s high jump (Barshim, Harrison, Woo)

11:34 am Men’s 400mh (Rai Benjamin, Trevor Bassitt, Wilfried Happio)

11:44 am Men’s Javelin Throw (Anderson Peters, Neeraj Chopra, Julius Yego)

11:48 am Women’s 100mh (Megan Tapper, Jasmine Camacho -Quinn, Nia Ali)

12 pm Men’s 800m

12:12 pm Women’s 100m (Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith, Abby Steiner, Sha’Carri Richardson)

12:23 pm Men’s 3,000m

12:41 pm Men’s 200m (Fred Kerley, Michael Norman, Kennett Bednarek, Andre DeGrasse)

12:50 pm Women’s 1500m