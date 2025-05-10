Jamaica Qualifies Two of Six Teams for Finals at World Relays Guangzhou 25

GUANGZHOU, China – Jamaica secured two of its six relay teams for the finals at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25, with standout performances in the Mixed 4x100m Relay and the Women’s 4x100m Relay.

Foster Anchors Jamaica’s Mixed 4x100m Victory

Rasheed Foster anchored Jamaica home and into the final of the Mixed 4x100m Relay, edging out Great Britain and China in a dramatic finish. Foster teamed up with Natasha Morrison, Krystal Sloley, and Javari Thomas to clock a winning time of 41.04, just ahead of Great Britain’s 41.05 and China’s 41.30.

Morrison, who led off the team, said, “It’s always a different feeling to know that we came here, put our best on track, and ensured that the baton passed over safely, and to be qualified.”

Canada, with a time of 40.90 to win their heat, qualified as the fastest team heading into the final.

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson Lead Jamaica into Women’s 4x100m Final

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tia Clayton, and Shericka Jackson powered their way into the Women’s 4x100m final, clocking 42.51 (SB). The quartet secured second place behind Spain, which registered a national record of 42.18.

“We came out here to qualify; that was the intention. We do have a mix of experiences on the team; we are used to relays. We just had a good run. We finished healthily. We know what to do for tomorrow,” said Fraser-Pryce.

One of the Clayton twins added, “Running with Shericka and Fraser-Pryce is one of my goals. I never gave up on that. It’s a really great experience.”

Belgium and the United States also secured automatic spots. Belgium’s team of Rani Vincke, Rani Rosius, Lien Torfs,and Delphine Nkansa clocked 42.80 (WQ, SB) to win their heat. The U.S. lineup of Mikiah Brisco, Caisja Chandler, Kayla White, and Twanisha Terry followed with 42.86 (WQ) to comfortably advance.

Men’s 4x400m: Jamaica Falls Short, Tokyo 2025 Still in Sight

Jamaica’s team of Javier Brown, Zandrion Barnes, Rusheen McDonald, and Tarees Rhoden missed out on the Men’s 4x400m final, finishing fourth in 3:03.54 (SB). The result also meant Jamaica failed to secure automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2025 World Championships, adding to the disappointment of missing Paris 2024 last year. They now turn their attention to the World Championships Qualifying Round 2, where the top three finishers will earn their spots.

South Africa dominated the heat with a world-leading 3:00.00, followed by China in 3:01.87 (NR) and Spain in 3:02.04 (SB), all booking their tickets to Tokyo.

France, led by Muhammad Abdallah Kounta, Loïc Prevot, David Sombe, and Adrien Coulibaly, posted the second-fastest time going into the final, clocking 3:00.30 (WQ, SB).

Mixed 4x400m: Out of World Relays Final

Jamaica’s Demar Francis, Niesha Burgher, Delano Kennedy, and Kelly-Ann Beckford also failed to advance in the Mixed 4x400m, finishing in 3:18.83 (SB). The United States led the field with a world-leading 3:11.37, courtesy of Johnnie Blockburger, Courtney Okolo, Chris Robinson, and Lynna Irby-Jackson.

Men’s 4x100m: World Relays Disappointment for Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson did not make it to the final in the Men’s 4x100m after a botched second exchange. The team’s hopes for a podium finish were dashed as Japan and South Africasurged to world-leading times of 37.84.

Japan’s lineup featured Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Rai Atago, Towa Uzawa, and Naoki Inoue, while South Africa’s squad included Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana, and Akani Simbine. The United States, with Courtney Lindsey, Kenneth Bednarek, Kyree King, and Brandon Hicklin, clocked 37.86 (WQ, SB) to win their heat.

Women’s 4x400m: Jamaica Also Out of Final

Jamaica’s Jodean Williams, Roneisha McGregor, Kelly-Ann Beckford, and Ronda Whyte finished sixth in the Women’s 4x400m with a time of 3:40.54. The team struggled to match the speed of the frontrunners, finishing outside of the automatic qualification spots.

Focus Shifts to World Championships Qualifying Round 2

All Jamaican teams that failed to make the finals in Guangzhou must now focus on the World Championships Qualifying Round 2 to secure their spots for Tokyo 2025. The path to redemption remains open, but the stakes are higher than ever.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts