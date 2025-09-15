ArticlesFeatured

After surviving scare, Clarke hopes to rebound

Noel Francis
Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s national record-holder Roshawn Clarke almost relived the nightmare of his world U20 Championship experience in Nairobi, where he slowed at the line and failed to qualify. However, unlike that occasion, Clarke has lived to fight another day.

Clarke finished fourth to clinch the last non-automatic spot with his 48.83-second clocking. Clarke explained what transpired during the race. “My execution was a bit off, to be honest, because the race was not up to speed like in a semi-final, said Clarke. “My stride pattern was not up to par, but my first 300m was solid to beat the field. However, in the homestraight, I was just trying to finish in the top four. I checked to my right and then my left, and I didn’t see the guy on my right when I looked, and he went by me at the finish line, and I said damn, I messed up. Thank God, I’m through to the semis, and you can expect a very focused Roshawn Clarke.”

