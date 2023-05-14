caribshopper
Julian Alfred Dominates NCAA Big 12 Championships with Record-Breaking Performances

ByAuburn Mann

May 14, 2023
Julien Alfred of Texas sets meet record in women's 60m final at Big 12 Championships

AUSTIN, Texas (May 14) – Julian Alfred showcased her unrivaled prowess at the NCAA Big 12 Championships, defending her titles in the 100m and 200m races while igniting a record-breaking 4x100m relay for the University of Texas.

In the highly anticipated 100m sprint, the St Lucian athlete surged to a season-best time of 10.84, leaving her opponents in her wake. Alfred’s remarkable performance led to a clean sweep for the Longhorns, with Jamaican Edwin Allen alum Kevona Davis (11.04) and Ezinne Abba (11.04) securing second and third place respectively.

Right from the start, Alfred seized control of the race, distancing herself from the field by the 55m mark, and inspiring her Texas teammates to push beyond their limits.

Alfred continued her dominance in the 200m event, exhibiting the same commanding presence that has become her trademark. Bursting out of the blocks from lane 5, she quickly caught up with Abba in lane 6 within the first 50m. As the race unfolded, Alfred solidified her lead, leaving Davis trailing in her wake. The exceptional athlete crossed the finish line in an astonishing time of 22.28, setting a new BIG 12 record. Davis claimed second place in 22.51, while Maria Ayer of Baylor University secured the bronze in 23.08. Abba, unfortunately, slipped to fifth place with a time of 23.32.

Alfred’s outstanding performance didn’t stop there. She played a pivotal role in the 4x100m relay, delivering a blistering start that catapulted the University of Texas team into an early lead. Handing the baton to Abba for the second leg, Alfred’s quick burst increased their advantage.

Davis, anchoring the team, brought them home with an astonishing time of 41.89, securing a comfortable 20m lead over the competition. The Longhorns’ exceptional effort shattered their previous collegiate record of 42.00, leaving a trail of awe and admiration in their wake.

Is a budding freelance Journalist. He worked for news outlets like Capital News Service, a news wire based out of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, where he graduated from with a Master's in Journalism. He has an undergraduate degree in communications from Bowie State University, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor for the schools official Newspaper: The Spectrum. He has also contributed to newspapers like The Washington Afro American, Montgomery County Gazette and the Takoma/Silver Spring Voice. Auburn has a strong passion for Athletics, particularly events 800 meters and under( and their corresponding relays).

