Jamaican Phenom Jaydon Hibbert Smashes World U20 Record at SEC Conference

May 14, 2023
Jamaican Wonderkid Jaydon Hibbert Sets Unprecedented World U20 Record at SEC Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (EME News) – Jamaican athlete Jaydon Hibbert made history at the SEC Conference in Louisiana on Thursday, setting a staggering World U20 record in the men’s events. The 18-year-old sprinter, who will remain eligible for the U20 category in 2024, delivered a remarkable performance in the second round, getting out to an impressive time of 17.87 seconds (+1.3).

This outstanding achievement by Hibbert not only broke the 38-year-old World U20 record but also shattered the 41-year-old college record, solidifying his position as a rising star in track and field.

Roje Stona Shines with Discus Throw Triumph at SEC Conference

Joining the list of standout performances, Jamaican athlete Roje Stona showcased his talent in the discus throw, achieving a personal best of 68.64 meters.

The SEC Conference was witness to significant improvements in the 400-meter hurdles as well. Decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme from Puerto Rico clocked an impressive time of 48.26 seconds, closely followed by Chris Robinson with a time of 48.36 seconds.

Nigerian Sprinters Reign Supreme in Men’s 100m at SEC Conference

In the men’s 100 meters, Nigerian sprinters stole the show. Godson Oghenebrume emerged victorious with a personal best time of 10.04 seconds (+1.3), narrowly edging out Favour Ashe, who finished in 10.08 seconds.

The battle for supremacy continued in the men’s 200 meters, with Robert Gregory crossing the finish line in a personal best time of 20.12 seconds (+0.6). Javonte Harding followed closely behind with a time of 20.14 seconds, while Ugandan athlete Tarsis Orogot clocked in at 20.34 seconds.

The middle-distance events were equally thrilling. Ryan Willie blazed through the 400 meters, achieving an impressive personal best time of 44.27 seconds. Elija Godwin (44.55 seconds) and Emmanuel Bynum (44.58 seconds) gave their all, finishing closely behind. Nigerian athlete Emmanuel Bamidele also achieved a personal best time of 44.71 seconds, with James Benson not far behind at 44.82 seconds.

In the men’s 800 meters, Will Sumner emerged as the victor, clocking a personal best time of 1:46.20.

The team events provided captivating performances from various universities. LSU’s relay team, consisting of Hicklin, Camel, Fleming, and Oghenebrume, clocked the fastest collegiate time ever recorded in the 4×100 meters, finishing in an impressive 37.90 seconds. Florida’s relay team, composed of Willie, Patterson, Austin, and Gregory, closely trailed behind with a time of 37.93 seconds.

In the 4×400 meters, the University of Florida set another collegiate record, achieving a world-leading time of 2:57.76 with their team consisting of J. Powell, Bamidele, Patterson, and Willie. Alabama (Ch. Robinson, McRae, Orogot, Long) secured second place with a time of 2:58.01, while Georgia (Godwin, Boling, Morales, Sumner) finished third with a time of 2:59.63.

The SEC Conference was a true display of exceptional athletic talent and record-breaking performances, leaving spectators and athletes in awe of the remarkable achievements witnessed on the track.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

