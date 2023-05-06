Doha Diamond League 2023 Review: Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Shine

The Wanda Diamond League meeting 2023 kicked off with great performances, an enthusiastic crowd, and favorable wind conditions at the Qatar SC Stadium in Doha on May 5th. Sha’Carri Richardson smashed the 100m meeting record, previously held by the late Tori Bowie, with an impressive time of 10.76 seconds.

The 3000m race saw nine runners finish under 7:40, with Lamecha Girma emerging as the winner. Local star Mutaz Essa Barshim had to settle for third place in his season opener. A total of seven world-leading marks and three meeting records were achieved.

Short reviews of the men’s events:

In the 200m race, Fred Kerley emerged as the winner with a time of 19.92 seconds (0.3), showcasing a tremendous acceleration in the final 50m. Kenny Bednarek (20.11) and Aaron Brown (20.20) finished second and third, respectively.

The 800m race started slow with the first round clocking in at 53.69 seconds. Slimane Moula won the race with a time of 1:46.06, followed by Wycliffe Kinyamal (1:46.61) and Djamel Sedjati (1:46.97).

The 3000m race saw a fast pace on the first 2km (2:30.01/4:58.91) resulting in breaking the meeting record and setting a world-leading time of 7:26.18 by Lamecha Girma, who moved up to all-time No. 8. Selemon Barega finished second with a time of 7:27.16, followed by Berihu Aregawi (7:27.61) and Soufiane El Bakkali (7:33.87). Andreas Almgren of Sweden finished seventh, setting a new national record with a time of 7:37.05, and Mohamed Amine Jihnaoui of Tunisia finished eighth, setting a new national record with a time of 7:37.56.

Rai Benjamin won the 400m hurdles race with a time of 47.78 seconds, followed closely by CJ Allen with a personal best time of 47.93 seconds. Wilfried Happio of France finished a distant third with a time of 49.12 seconds. In the B race, U20 Doudai Ismail Abakar set a personal best time of 49.18 seconds.

JuVaughn Harrison dominated the high jump event, successfully clearing seven attempts from the opening height of 215cm to 232cm. He retired after failing once at 235cm. Sanghyeok Woo finished second with a height of 227cm, while Mutaz Essa Barshim had to settle for third place with a height of 224cm.

Pedro Pichardo won the triple jump event with a leap of 17.91m (2.1) followed by Hugues Fabrice Zango, who set a world-leading mark of 17.81m (1.5). Andy Diaz finished third with a jump of 17.80m (2.6), and Lazaro Martinez fourth with a jump of 17.71m (3.4). Christian Taylor, the two-time Olympic champion, finished outside the top eight with a jump of 16.53m (3.1).

Kristjan Ceh won the discus event with his first attempt of 70.89m, setting a new meet record. He had an excellent series with throws of 70.89m, x, 68.95m, 68.46m.

Daniel Stahl finished second with a throw of 67.14m, while Sam Mattis claimed third place with a throw of 64.69m.

The javelin competition was decided in the first two series, with Neeraj Chopra winning with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, just 4cm ahead of Jakub Vadlejch (88.63m) and Anderson Peters (85.88m). The changing winds made it difficult to maintain technique, as Vadlejch had a long foul in the fourth attempt.

Short reviews of the women’s events:

Sha’Carri Richardson continued her winning form by storming to victory in the 100m race with a world-leading and meet-record time of 10.76 seconds (0.9), leaving Shericka Jackson (10.85 seconds) and Dina Asher-Smith (10.98 seconds) in her wake.

Marileidy Paulino won the 400m race with a time of 50.51 seconds, beating the in-form Shamier Little (50.84 seconds) and Natalia Kaczmarek (51.64 seconds).

Faith Kipyegon won the 1500m race in a clear victory with a new world-leading time of 3:58.57, followed by Ethiopians Diribe Welteji (3:59.34) and Freweyni Hailu (4:00.29).

Winfred Yavi won the 3000m steeplechase race with a time of 9:04.38, setting a world-leading mark and an Ethiopian U20 record. Sembo Almayew finished second with a time of 9:05.83, setting the third-best ever U20 record. Faith Cherotich claimed third place with a time of 9:06.43, while Marusa Mismas Zrimsek finished fifth with a new Slovenian record of 9:13.61. Unfortunately, both Emma Coburn and Valerie Constien fell during the race.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn opened her international season with a win in the 100m hurdles race, clocking a time of 12.48 seconds (1.1). Alaysha Johnson finished second with a time of 12.66 seconds, followed by Nia Ali with a time of 12.69 seconds.

Katie Moon cleared a world-leading height of 481cm on her second attempt, winning the pole vault event. Tina Sutej equaled the Slovenian record with a height of 476cm, while Sandi Morris was not successful at 481cm and had to settle for third place with a height of 471cm. Wilma Murto failed at the first height of 445cm, while Nina Kennedy failed at the height of 455cm. Holly Bradshaw did not compete due to an injury.

Overall, the Wanda Diamond League meeting 2023 in Doha proved to be a thrilling and successful event, with many impressive performances and new records set.