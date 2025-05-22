Sanya Richards-Ross celebrates Emmy win as NBC Olympic team honored in New York

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d join a team I enjoy working with more,” Sanya Richards-Ross said after NBC’s Olympic broadcast team earned 13 Sports Emmy Awards during Tuesday’s ceremony at Lincoln Center.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and NBC’s lead track and field analyst joined fellow former athletes and on-air colleagues in celebrating the milestone night, which included 10 Emmy wins tied to the network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Richards-Ross, 39, reflected on her journey into broadcasting and credited those who helped shape her second career, including fellow analyst Ato Boldon. “@atoboldon, I so appreciate your leadership and mentorship in my early days,” she posted on social media. “@rfh57 thank you for seeing something special in me and bringing me on board.”

NBC’s Olympic coverage, produced by NBC Universal, was recognized in multiple categories including Outstanding Live Event Coverage and Technical Team Remote. Richards-Ross was part of the core team delivering athletics commentary throughout the Paris Games.

Before her career behind the microphone, Richards-Ross built one of the most decorated résumés in U.S. sprint history. She won a total of five Olympic medals, including individual gold in the 400 metres at the 2012 London Games. She also helped the United States to three Olympic titles in the 4x400m relay (2004, 2008, 2012) and added a bronze in the 400m in Beijing in 2008.

Across her career, she collected 14 major global medals—10 of them gold—spanning Olympic Games, World Championships and World Indoor Championships.

“This team is like no other… and it shows,” she added, giving credit to hosts Leigh Diffey and Paul Swangard, and fellow analysts Trey Hardee and Kara Goucher. “To every member of our team… I love you all so much.”

The 2025 Emmy recognition comes 10 years after Richards-Ross first transitioned to television following her retirement from competition. Her contributions have helped broaden track and field’s reach to U.S. audiences during Olympic and World Championship coverage.

“Here’s to many more Emmys to come,” she wrote.

